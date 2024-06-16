Football

Romania Vs Ukraine, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship

Romania face Ukraine in their opening clash of the Euro 2024 at the Munich Football Arena in Germany on Monday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the Group E match

Romanian football player Bogdan Racovitan in action during a match. Photo: X/ @FootRoumain
The Group E rivals Romania and Ukraine kick off their Euro 2024 campaigns on Monday in Munich. The first competitive meeting between the two nations sees a resurgent Romanian side, who arrive in Germany as qualifying group winners, face opponents who edged through via the playoffs. (More Football News)

Romania, taking part in their sixth European Championship and first since 2016, are determined to progress to the knockout phase this summer. Historically, the Tricolorii's win rate of just 6% at Euro finals suggests a tough task ahead, with their sole success in 16 games being a victory over England at Euro 2000.

However, the recent results have raised expectations. Romania capped off a superb qualifying campaign by beating Switzerland to top Group I unbeaten, with six wins and four draws from 10 fixtures, conceding just five goals. Recent friendlies have also showcased their defensive strength, aside from a 3-2 defeat to Colombia.

Ukraine, making their fourth consecutive appearance at UEFA’s continental championship, have rarely fared well, losing eight of their 11 matches and failing to score in six of nine group games. Nonetheless, they reached the quarter-finals three years ago and aim to boost morale back home by repeating that success.

Ukraine will be playing their first match against Romania. - uafukraine/X
Euro 2024: Ukraine Receives Patriotic Welcome Amidst Vivid Reminders Of War At Home

BY Associated Press

Here are all the details about Romania vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E matchday 1 Live Streaming:

When is Romania vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E Match?

The Romania vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E football match will take place on June 17, Monday at the Munich Football Arena, Germany at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Romania vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

