Romania At Euro 2024: Iordanescu Urges Tricolorii To Embrace 'Greatest Moment In Our Careers'

Edward Iordanescu insists his side are fully focused on holding onto first place

Iordanescu addresses the media on Monday
Edward Iordanescu wants Romania to embrace the "greatest moment in our careers" by securing a place in the Euro 2024 knockout stages. (More Football News)

Tricolorii top a tight Group E, in which all four teams are locked on four points heading into the final matchday, by virtue of scoring the most goals, having put three past Ukraine in their opener.

A draw against Slovakia in Frankfurt on Tuesday will likely be enough for Romania to progress beyond the European Championship group stage for only the second time, also achieving the feat in 2000.

However, Iordanesu insists his side are fully focused on holding onto first place.

"We can't control what people talk about, but we have full concentration on the game tomorrow," he told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

"We are playing to qualify, and we do want to finish first. If we win the group, at least theoretically, you have a certain advantage in terms of extra rest days and a [weaker] opponent.

"But the most important thing is to qualify. This is our main objective. This is an historic moment for the national team, a moment that is special and the greatest moment in our careers.

"Slovakia are one of the best organised teams at this tournament," he said. "I have studied them a lot in the qualification campaign and here in Germany. Their coach has built a clear identity and a balanced team with experience.

"They have had an extra day of rest, but tomorrow, we won’t care about tiredness or pressure, it is only the heart that matters. There is no other scenario for us, we want to qualify, no matter how."

