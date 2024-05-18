Football

Robin Van Persie Lands First Head Coach Role With Heerenveen

Robin van Persie has agreed a two-year contract that will start at the end of the 2023-24 season, with the Dutch club confirming the deal on Friday

Robin van Persie is the new Heerenveen boss.
Robin van Persie has landed his first head coach role after being appointed the new boss of Eredivisie team Heerenveen. (More Football News)

Van Persie has agreed a two-year contract that will start at the end of the 2023-24 season, with the Dutch club confirming the deal on Friday.

Heerenveen missed out on European qualification this season and can finish no higher than 10th when the top-flight campaign concludes this weekend.

The club said in their statement they were convinced by the ambition and motivational skills of Van Persie, who starred for Arsenal and Manchester United in his playing career, winning the Premier League Golden Boot with both clubs, and the league title at Old Trafford.

That was as well as earning 102 caps and scoring a record 50 goals for the Netherlands at international level.

Van Persie said: "The coaching profession is comprehensive and challenging, and I've practised it with great passion and pleasure.

"I would like to continue my development and the role of head coach fits in perfectly with that goal. I am therefore pleased with the opportunity that Heerenveen offers me.

"Heerenveen is a very nice club with a rich tradition and loyal supporters. 

"It is a fantastic challenge to contribute to the sporting ambitions and development of the club."

While this is the 40-year-old’s first senior coaching role, he has been working under Liverpool-bound Arne Slot as a youth coach with Feyenoord.

He succeeds Kees van Wonderen – who announced his impending departure in March ahead of the expiry of his contract – at Heerenveen.

The club will finish their league campaign away against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

"Although Robin is at the start of his career as head coach, he immediately convinced us," said general manager Ferry de Haan. 

"He is ambitious, passionate and eager to learn. I think he knows how to enthuse and motivate a squad of players."

Van Persie retired in 2019 and had two spells with Feyenoord at either end of his career, as well as a period playing in Turkey for Fenerbahce.

