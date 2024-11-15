Football

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland, UEFA Nations League: Caoimhin Kelleher Repays Trust In Narrow Victory

The result means Finland are relegated from Group B2, while Ireland must come through a play-off to remain in the competition's second tier

Caoimhin Kelleher kept out a penalty in Dublin
Republic of Ireland winger Mikey Johnston said the team had always trusted Caoimhin Kelleher after he made a crucial penalty save in their 1-0 Nations League win over Finland. (More Football News)

Johnston's corner set up Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson for the decisive goal on the stroke of half-time, after Finland had twice been denied by the woodwork.

The visitors had a golden chance to level in the second half, but Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher made a stunning save to deny Joel Pohjanpalo from 12 yards following a handball from Ferguson.

The result means Finland are relegated from Group B2, while Ireland must come through a play-off to remain in the competition's second tier.

Speaking after the game, Johnston credited Kelleher's all-important penalty save, saying: "I always trust him to go and save a penalty. He has reacted really well and stepped up in a big moment.

"We were aiming for the win. They had moments but there were a few chances we could have taken as well. 

"We're happy that we've come away with the win. Sometimes in the last year we would have been on the other side of a bit of bad luck."

Ireland round off their campaign against England on Sunday, in Lee Carsley's final game in charge of the Three Lions before Thomas Tuchel takes the reins in January.

