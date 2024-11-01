Football

Rene Meulensteen Raises Concerns Over Ruben Amorim's Manchester United Appointment

United have agreed to pay Sporting around £9.2million (€11m) in compensation, with Amorin signing a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2027

Rene Meulensteen Ruben Amorims Manchester United Appointment
Ruben Amorim is Man Utd's new coach
Rene Meulensteen sees similarities between Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag, so does not want to get carried away about the incoming Manchester United head coach. (More Football news)

United confirmed on Friday, four days after they sacked Ten Hag, that Amorim would be coming in as their new boss.

The 39-year-old, who has won the Portuguese title twice in the space of three years, will join United officially from November 11, after serving a notice period with Sporting CP.

United have agreed to pay Sporting around £9.2million (€11m) in compensation, with Amorin signing a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2027.

However, former United coach Meulensteen is able to draw plenty of comparisons between Amorim and his predecessor, and that is giving him cause for concern.

He told Stats Perform: "I have a little bit of a careful approach.

"I see a lot of similarities when United got excited about Ten Hag. Ajax played a good style of football, nice to watch, did really well, won the league, did really well in Europe.

"You see the same thing with Amorim. A young manager, not that much experience. He obviously has got a clear idea how he wants to play and he's been able to make Sporting a successful team, winning two league titles, and he does well in Europe. 

"But Portugal and the Dutch league are very similar. In [the Netherlands] you've got Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord, in Portugal you've got Sporting, Benfica and Porto. That is about it and against the rest of those teams, you can just turn up and win the game.

"You can have the best ideas and what you want and tactically and all this, but the other number one [thing] is walking into a different competition, which is the Premier League, which is the hardest league in the world.

"He walks into a team that is not his. He walks into a team without pre-season, right? So every game straight away is playing for something, whether it's the league, the cup or in Europe. So he has to hit the ground running.

"He has a very specific way of playing. So he needs to look at the current squad that's in there and say, which players will I be able to use to play that way? But then again the Premier League is not Portugal, and the only way to establish himself is to win games and play well."

Amorim will be United's youngest boss since 33-year-old Wilf McGuinness took charge of them on Boxing Day 1970 against Derby County.

BY Stats Perform

Since March 2020, when Amorim took charge, Sporting have the highest win percentage of any team across Europe’s top 10 leagues (77% - 120 wins out of 156 games).

He was of interest to Liverpool and West Ham earlier this year, but Meulensteen still warned against expecting too much, too soon.

"United will probably think they need somebody with, first of all, a strong personality," he continued.

"I think that is important. From what I hear and read about him, he has a strong personality, but that personality will only be tested in difficult times. But that is where you have to give him the benefit of the doubt. 

"But I think it's the same reasons why United went for Ten Hag, because the stats are all weighing up. The stats are good. Plus, obviously, they've spoken to him.

"I'm a little bit more sceptical and careful. because at the end of the day, the proof will be in the pudding. 

"Now he comes into a team that's not his. And that takes time. That it's not like something that you can switch on straight away.

"Every manager needs to be given 18 months before he gets to a place where he feels it's his team.

"Sometimes, depending on the players that are there, the support that you get, it can go a bit quicker, but we have to wait and see."

United are 14th in the Premier League after nine games, and face Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge for their next three matches, with Amorim's first game at the helm coming against Ipswich Town after the international break.

