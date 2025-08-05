Regis Le Bris Signs Sunderland Extension Until 2028

Régis Le Bris has signed a new long-term contract at Sunderland, extending his stay at the Stadium of Light until June 2028.
The Black Cats have received a huge boost ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season, following their promotion from the Championship last term.
The Frenchman enjoyed a remarkable debut year in English football, leading Sunderland back into the top flight after an eight-year absence.
Le Bris has subsequently overseen a busy recruitment drive in readiness for the campaign, having spent over £110m in the transfer market and brought in eight new faces.
"The connection I have with the staff, players, and supporters has been natural, and we shared many great moments together," he said.
"The collective ambition is there to see and, now, there is a desire to become stronger. I can feel the energy and intent to push forward, and we need that in the next challenges we will face.
"We will be facing the strongest teams in the world, but it is not about fear, it’s about desire, ambition, and positive energy.”
Florent Ghisolfi, the Black Cats' Director of Football, added: "Regis' new contract is a mark of recognition for the outstanding work he's undertaken since arriving at Sunderland, and more importantly, it reflects our trust in the future we're building together."
Sunderland mark their return to the Premier League with a home match against West Ham at the Stadium of Light on August 16.