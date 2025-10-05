Real Madrid News: Kylian Mbappe's Ankle Injury Puts France Involvement In Doubt As Xabi Alonso Provides Update

Kylian Mbappe injured his ankle during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Villarreal.
He scored his ninth league goal this season, bringing his tally to 14 in 10 games
Mbappe's availability for France's World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland is uncertain
Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle injury during Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Villarreal in LaLiga and must be assessed by France's medical team during the international break, Xabi Alonso has revealed.
Mbappe scored his ninth league goal of the season on Saturday as Madrid returned to the top of LaLiga ahead of Barcelona's trip to Sevilla on Sunday.
Vinicius Junior scored twice and drew a red card for Villarreal's Santiago Mourino, with Mbappe adding some late gloss to the scoreline following a one-two with Brahim Diaz.
Mbappe now has 14 goals in 10 games in all competitions this season (since the end of the Club World Cup), his best tally after 10 matches of any campaign with Paris Saint-Germain or Madrid.
He is due to link up with France for World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland in the coming days, with only five goals needed for him to equal Olivier Giroud's all-time Bleus record of 57.
However, Didier Deschamps' captain could see his involvement restricted after being withdrawn for Rodrygo with seven minutes to play on Saturday, with 18-year-old winger Franco Mastantuono also sustaining a knock.
"Kylian had some discomfort in his ankle and Franco has an overload in his hamstring," Alonso said. "We will see, we will keep monitoring them."
Pushed on Mbappe's chances of featuring during the international break, Alonso said: "We can't say if he will go with France or not.
"They will have to evaluate him in their national camp. If it gets complicated, he won't be able to play, but right now we can't say anything."
Mbappe handed the ball to Vinicius for a 69th-minute penalty, which the Brazilian won when he was clipped by Rafa Marin near the byline.
The former PSG man had taken Madrid's previous four penalties in LaLiga, and Alonso says he remains the first-choice taker, though he had no issue with the kick being given to Vinicius on this occasion.
"Kylian will continue to take them, he is the taker, but today, the players decided among themselves who would take it," Alonso said.
On Vinicius, who now has five goals in LaLiga this term, the Blancos boss added: "He had a very good game, but against Levante he also played very well.
"He is very important to the team because of his ability to create imbalances. We saw a great game from him."