Real Madrid 2-0 Real Oviedo, La Liga: Mbappe Jeered As Los Blancos Register Routine Victory At The Bernabeu

The match capped a chaotic week for Madrid, which started with an altercation between players in training that led the club to fine Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni 500,000 euros ($589,000) each. Then came the loss to Barcelona in the Clasico on Sunday that allowed its rival to clinch the league title, and on Tuesday Pérez called for new elections after saying he was the victim of an “organized campaign” to unseat him.