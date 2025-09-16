Real Madrid Vs Marseille Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

RMA welcome MAR in UEFA Champions League on September 17
Find out when and where to watch the UCL match online and on TV
RMA start UCL under new boss Xabi Alonso
UEFA Champions League record-winners Real Madrid play host to Ligue 1 side, Marseille in what is expected to be a mouth-watering contest in the UCL matchweek 1 fixture on Wednesday, September 17 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos kick-start their UCL campaign under new boss, Xabi Alonso whereas Roberto de Zerbi's Marseille will want to keep their Ligue 1 struggles behind and start afresh in Europe.
RMA will miss the services of Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick and Ferland Mendy whereas Marseille will have a fit squad and ready to be in action.
Head-to-Head
Total matches: 4
Real Madrid won: 4
Marseille won: 0
Draws: 0
Real Madrid vs Marseille, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 MW 1: Live Streaming Details
When will the Real Madrid vs Marseille, UEFA Champions League match take place?
The Real Madrid vs Marseille UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Marseille, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The Real Madrid vs Marseille, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can catch the live streaming of the match on SonyLiv app and website.