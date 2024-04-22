Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time winner clinched Real Madrid a 3-2 win against Barcelona in LaLiga’s El Clasico and all-but sealed them the title. (More Football News)
Bellingham fired home in the first minute of added time after Real had twice hit back to equalise as Carlo Ancelotti’s side extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points with six games remaining.
Barca twice led at the Bernabeu through goals in each half from Andreas Christensen and Fermin Lopez, but Real levelled each time through Vinicius Junior’s penalty and Lucas Vazquez.
Barca, unbeaten in their 10 previous league matches, needed to win to extend their title hopes.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions and have lost only once in the league all season – to city rivals Atletico in September.
Barca made a positive start and were rewarded with a sixth-minute lead through Denmark and former Chelsea defender Christensen’s towering far post header from Raphinha’s corner.
Real looked to respond and Vinicius Junior twice went close before levelling it up with a converted penalty in the 18th minute.
Lucas Vazquez appeared to trip over teenage centre-half Pau Cubarsi’s outstretched leg in the box and after the referee pointed immediately to the spot, Vinicius Junior made no mistake for his 13th league goal of the season.
Real were reprieved in the 28th minute when VAR ruled Lamine Yamal’s near post flick-on from another Raphinha corner had not fully crossed the line after a lengthy check.
The hosts came under more pressure from set-pieces as Robert Lewandowski headed another corner narrowly over and a VAR penalty decision went Real’s way after Yamal went to ground under Eduardo Camavinga’s challenge.
But Los Blancos finished the first half strongly as Luka Modric and Federico Valverde both saw efforts saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Jude Bellingham stung Ter Stegen’s palms early in the second half with a thumping shot from outside the box.
The England midfielder became increasingly prominent and his raking pass sent Vinicius Junior charging goalwards before firing over.
The next clear-cut chance fell to Barca however, and Firmin, a half-time replacement for Christensen, fired them in front with just over 20 minutes left.
Yamal’s right-wing cross almost caught Andriy Lunin off guard and when the ball rebounded off the Real goalkeeper, Fermin turned the ball home from six yards.
But Barca’s lead was again short-lived. Vinicius Junior swung a cross from the left to the far post and Lucas Vazquez stole in to steer home the equaliser.
Ter Stegen saved brilliantly to deny Vinicius Junior at the near post before Bellingham snatched all three points for Real, slamming the ball into the roof of the net at the far post after substitute Joselu had stepped over Lucas Vazquez’s cross.