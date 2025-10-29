Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr Apologises For El Clasico Outburst, Does Not Mention Xabi Alonso

Vini Jr apologises for his angry reaction to being subbed during El Clasico
Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the La Liga
The winger has played 13 times for Madrid this season in all competitions
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has apologised for his angry reaction to being substituted during El Clasico.
Vinicius reacted furiously when he was taken off by Xabi Alonso during Sunday's match, which Madrid won 2-1 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
The winger has played 13 times for Madrid this season in all competitions, featuring from the start 10 times, scoring five goals and assisting four more.
However, it has been reported that Vinicius does not see eye to eye with Alonso, and the Brazilian's temper boiled over after he was taken off against Barcelona, and he even went as far to say that he would leave Madrid.
On Wednesday, though, Vinicius issued a public apology for his behaviour.
"Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico," his statement read.
"Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my team-mates, the club, and the president. Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team.
"My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day."
Vinicius' 0.5 goals per 90 this season ranks second-best in his Madrid career, behind only the 0.7 in 2023-24.
Likewise, his 0.4 assists per 90 is also the second-best, behind the 0.41 per 90 in the 2018-19 campaign.