Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr Apologises For El Clasico Outburst, Does Not Mention Xabi Alonso

Vinicius reacted furiously when he was taken off by Xabi Alonso during Sunday's match, which Madrid won 2-1 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vinicius-Jr
Vinicius has apologised to Real Madrid
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vini Jr apologises for his angry reaction to being subbed during El Clasico

  • Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the La Liga

  • The winger has played 13 times for Madrid this season in all competitions

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has apologised for his angry reaction to being substituted during El Clasico.

Vinicius reacted furiously when he was taken off by Xabi Alonso during Sunday's match, which Madrid won 2-1 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

The winger has played 13 times for Madrid this season in all competitions, featuring from the start 10 times, scoring five goals and assisting four more.

However, it has been reported that Vinicius does not see eye to eye with Alonso, and the Brazilian's temper boiled over after he was taken off against Barcelona, and he even went as far to say that he would leave Madrid.

On Wednesday, though, Vinicius issued a public apology for his behaviour.

"Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico," his statement read.

"Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my team-mates, the club, and the president. Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team.

Related Content
Related Content

"My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day."

Vinicius' 0.5 goals per 90 this season ranks second-best in his Madrid career, behind only the 0.7 in 2023-24.

Likewise, his 0.4 assists per 90 is also the second-best, behind the 0.41 per 90 in the 2018-19 campaign.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: SA-W Lose Control As ENG-W Fight Back - 90/3

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: WI Crumble To 149/9 After Mustafizur’s Fiery Final Over

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Chevrons Look To Subdue Out-Of-Form Afghans

  4. Rohit Sharma Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter For The First Time In His Career

  5. Kolkata Knight Riders Superfan Hoists Team Flag At Everest Base Camp

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  2. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  3. Raj Thackeray-Led MNS Releases Teaser For Rally In Mumbai Against Election Commission On November 1

  4. Supreme Court Warns Maharashtra Government: Tree-Felling Approvals May Be Revoked Over Poor Afforestation Efforts

  5. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  2. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  3. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’