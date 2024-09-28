Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Out For Derby Day Revenge But Wary Of Improved Atletico

Carlo Ancelotti is aiming to avenge Real Madrid's two defeats to rivals Atletico Madrid last season when they travel to the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday. (More Football News)
On their way to a 15th LaLiga crown, Madrid lost their only game of the league season in a 3-1 defeat to Diego Simeone's side in September.
Atletico also knocked Los Blancos out of the Copa Del Ray in the last 16, while their reverse fixture later in LaLiga ended in a 1-1 draw.
This weekend's hosts have won two of their last three home derbies against Madrid in the league (L1), while also entering the upcoming derby in impressive form.
Atletico have not lost any of their last eight league matches (W5 D3), their best unbeaten run in LaLiga since a 13-match run at the start of last year.
During Simeone's Atletico tenure, he has 12 wins in his 43 derbies as their head coach against Madrid in all competitions (D15 L16), the same as the number of wins they achieved in their previous 77 meetings with Los Blancos before his arrival.
Ancelotti also has a poor record against his opposite number, losing nine of his 24 matches against Simeone across all competitions (W9 D6).
Only against Luciano Spalletti (11) has he suffered more defeats in his entire managerial career, and Ancelotti is expecting another difficult test for his side.
"It's obvious that we have to avoid the mistakes of last year. That learning could be useful for tomorrow's game. It is a difficult stadium," Ancelotti told reporters.
"I think Atletico have improved a lot, they've signed good players and I think they'll fight until the end for this League with us and with Barcelona."
Madrid, however, will be without their leading marksman Kylian Mbappe, who has been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury.
Mbappe has seven goals in his first nine appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions, racking up more shots (39) than any other player in LaLiga, while also recording a division-high expected goals (xG) total of 6.97.
But Ancelotti insisted nothing changes for his players in the Frenchman's absence as they aim to keep the pressure on league leaders Barcelona.
"Without Mbappe it changes a little, but not much. It's a shame that he's not here but we can make up for him well," the Italian coach added.
"Camavinga has recovered well, he is in good condition. If a player is available, he can play 90 minutes or none at all."