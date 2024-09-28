Football

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Out For Derby Day Revenge But Wary Of Improved Atletico

On their way to a 15th LaLiga crown, Madrid lost their only game of the league season in a 3-1 defeat to Diego Simeone's side in September

Carlo-Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti is wary of an improved Atletico Madrid side ahead of this weekend's Madrid derby
info_icon

Carlo Ancelotti is aiming to avenge Real Madrid's two defeats to rivals Atletico Madrid last season when they travel to the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday. (More Football News)

On their way to a 15th LaLiga crown, Madrid lost their only game of the league season in a 3-1 defeat to Diego Simeone's side in September. 

Atletico also knocked Los Blancos out of the Copa Del Ray in the last 16, while their reverse fixture later in LaLiga ended in a 1-1 draw. 

This weekend's hosts have won two of their last three home derbies against Madrid in the league (L1), while also entering the upcoming derby in impressive form.

Kylian Mbappe is set to miss the Madrid derby this weekend with a thigh injury - null
Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe Expected To Miss Derby With Thigh Injury

BY Stats Perform

Atletico have not lost any of their last eight league matches (W5 D3), their best unbeaten run in LaLiga since a 13-match run at the start of last year. 

During Simeone's Atletico tenure, he has 12 wins in his 43 derbies as their head coach against Madrid in all competitions (D15 L16), the same as the number of wins they achieved in their previous 77 meetings with Los Blancos before his arrival. 

Ancelotti also has a poor record against his opposite number, losing nine of his 24 matches against Simeone across all competitions (W9 D6). 

Only against Luciano Spalletti (11) has he suffered more defeats in his entire managerial career, and Ancelotti is expecting another difficult test for his side. 

"It's obvious that we have to avoid the mistakes of last year. That learning could be useful for tomorrow's game. It is a difficult stadium," Ancelotti told reporters.

"I think Atletico have improved a lot, they've signed good players and I think they'll fight until the end for this League with us and with Barcelona."

Madrid, however, will be without their leading marksman Kylian Mbappe, who has been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Mbappe has seven goals in his first nine appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions, racking up more shots (39) than any other player in LaLiga, while also recording a division-high expected goals (xG) total of 6.97. 

But Ancelotti insisted nothing changes for his players in the Frenchman's absence as they aim to keep the pressure on league leaders Barcelona.

"Without Mbappe it changes a little, but not much. It's a shame that he's not here but we can make up for him well," the Italian coach added.

"Camavinga has recovered well, he is in good condition. If a player is available, he can play 90 minutes or none at all."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: England Pacer Jofra Archer 'Just Happy' To Be Playing Again
  2. Mayank Yadav Earns Maiden India Call-Up For Bangladesh T20I Series - Check Full Squad
  3. Nepal Vs Canada Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. BCCI's AGM To Focus On Electing Representatives For ICC Meetings
  5. Canada T20I Tri-Nation Series Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venue, Squads - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester City: Eddie Howe Thrilled With Anthony Gordon's Leading Role In Draw
  2. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Out For Derby Day Revenge But Wary Of Improved Atletico
  3. Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Gunners Strike Twice In Stoppage Time To Down Foxes At The Emirates Stadium
  4. Derby County 2-3 Norwich City: Borja Sainz Scores Hat-Trick To Make It Three Wins In Four For The Canaries
  5. Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace: Dwight McNeil's Brace Secures First Win Of The Season For Hosts
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Polls: Congress Promises 'Martyr' Status For Deceased Protesting Farmers, Jobs, Legal MSP In Its Manifesto
  2. FIR Filed Against Nirmala Sitharaman Alleging Extortion For Electoral Bonds
  3. Remembering Keki Daruwalla, the Persians and the Greeks
  4. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024: Voices Of People on Article 370, Unemployment And More (Handwara Town)
  5. Bihar Floods: IMD Warns Of Flash Floods Due To Heavy Rain, Water Released From Barrages Swells Rivers
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Israeli Military Says 'World A Better Place' After Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Nasrallah
  2. After Nasrallah's Death, Who Will Be Hezbollah's Next Leader?
  3. Hassan Nasrallah's killing another Israeli blow to Iran, but war not yet an inevitability
  4. Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers' Paintings Vandalised Again By Climate Activists, Revisiting 2022 Protest Incident
  5. NASA And SpaceX Set To Launch Crew-9 Tonight, Aiming To Rescue Sunita Williams
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series