Kylian Mbappe is likely to miss this weekend's Madrid derby after picking up an injury in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Mbappe, who scored Los Blancos' second goal of the night, was replaced by Arda Guler in the 80th minute and was seen gesturing to his thigh as he left the pitch.
The Frenchman's sensational start to life in the Spanish capital has seen him score seven goals in his first nine appearances in all competitions.
Mbappe has also produced more shots on target (19) than anyone in LaLiga so far, netting five of the 10 big chances he has been presented with.
But head coach Carlo Ancelotti could be without his star striker against Atletico Madrid this weekend.
"Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg," Real said in a statement.
"His progress will be monitored."
Real's midweek victory moved them to within a point of league leaders Barcelona, who face Getafe on Wednesday.