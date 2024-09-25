Football

Real Madrid 3-2 Deportivo Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Survives Late Scare In 300th Game

Reigning La Liga champions Madrid were in the lead as goals from Lucas Vazquez, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo put them 3-0 up only for the visitors to put a nervy finish

Real-Madrid
Real Madrid held on against Alaves
info_icon

Real Madrid fended off a late comeback from Deportivo Alaves to win 3-2 and ensure Carlo Ancelotti tasted victory in his 300th match. (More Football News)

Reigning La Liga champions Madrid were cruising to victory at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday as goals from Lucas Vazquez, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo put them 3-0 up.

Carlos Benavidez and Kike Garcia scored in the 85th and 86th minutes for Alaves but Madrid held on to win a match they had mostly dominated.

Madrid opened the scoring under a minute after kick-off when Vinicius Junior took a long Federico Valverde pass in his stride and ran up the left channel before setting up full-back Vazquez, who fired home from close range.

Jude Bellingham hailed another standout moment in the career of Kylian Mbappe - null
Real Madrid Vs Stuttgart, Champions League: Bellingham Hails 'Big Player' Mbappe After 3-1 Win

BY Stats Perform

Los Blancos extended their lead in the 40th minute when Mbappe played a neat one-two with Jude Bellingham before cutting inside and slotting in a tidy finish, keeping up his run of form in front of goal.

Rodrygo scored Madrid's third three minutes after the restart, placing a low shot under the goalkeeper's legs to finish off a quick counter-attack.

However, both Benavidez and Garcia capitalised on some poor defending to get Alaves back in the contest and set up a grandstand finale.

Thankfully for Ancelotti on his milestone game, Madrid regained their composure to get over the line.

Data Debrief: Madrid close in on Barca record

It is now 39 games unbeaten for Madrid in LaLiga. They are just the second team in the history of the competition to have such a long unbeaten run, after Barcelona in 2018 (43 games).

Ancelotti, meanwhile, was able to celebrate his landmark match in the end. He is just the second coach in Madrid history to oversee 300 matches in charge, after Migue Munoz.

The Italian has won 216 games, drawing 45 times and losing on 39 occasions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: England Captain Harry Brook Vows To Take The Game To Australia In Do-Or-Die Lord's ODI
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  3. ENG Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Harry Brook Maiden Century Ends Australia's 14-Game Winning Streak
  4. India Vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Reveals How He Would Tackle An 'Electric' Rishabh Pant
  5. Malawi vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Sub Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier A 12th Match
Football News
  1. EFL Cup: Danny Ward's Penalty Heroics Sends Foxes Through, Aston Villa Win At Wycombe Wanderers
  2. Manchester City: Spanish Midfielder Rodri Facing Lengthy Lay-Off, Says Pep Guardiola
  3. Chelsea Vs Barrow, EFL Cup: CFC's Youngsters Sent A Message With Emphatic Win, Says Enzo Maresca
  4. Chelsea 5-0 Barrow, EFL Cup: Nkunku Grabs A Hat-Trick As Enzo Maresca's Side Run Riot At Stamford Bridge
  5. Real Madrid 3-2 Deportivo Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Survives Late Scare In 300th Game
Tennis News
  1. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  2. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  4. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Badlapur Rape Case: Slain Accused's Father Moves HC, Seeks SIT Probe; Oppn Doubts Police's Version Of Killing
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. J&K Poll Players | Omar Abdullah: Aiming For Another Comeback
  4. J&K Poll Players |Ravinder Raina: Agent Provocateur
  5. 17% of J&K Assembly Candidates Face Criminal Charges 
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  3. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  4. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  5. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting