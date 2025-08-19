Rangers Vs Club Brugge Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs: Where To Watch 1st Leg

Rangers take on Brugge in the UCL qualifying playoffs 1st leg
Russell Martin-managed side will want a strong first leg
Streaming info and timings listed
Rangers take on Club Brugge KV in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying play-off tie at Glasgow's iconic Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday. Watch the Rangers vs Club Brugge football match live tonight.
Russell Martin's Rangers defeated Panathinaikos of Greece 3-1 on aggregate (2-2, 1-1) in the second round, then escaped a tricky third round against Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen 4-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 1-2.
Last season, Rangers failed to navigate the qualifying campaign, losing to Dynamo Kyiv of Ukraine 3-1 on aggregate in their third round tie. They last competed in the UCL group stage in the 2022-23 season.
Club Brugge, meanwhile, started the campaign in the third round, with 1-0, 3-2 wins over Austria's Red Bull Salzburg. Nicky Hayen's Blue-Black are looking for an immediate return to the group stage of the continental top tier after finishing a creditable 24th in the revamped 36-team UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season.
Rangers vs Club Brugge head-to-head
This will be their third meeting in a competitive setting. Rangers and Club Brugge have met twice during the group stage of the Champions League 1992-93, and the Gers were unbeaten: a home win and a draw in the corresponding fixture.
Last month, they played a 2-2 draw in a preseason friendly match at Ibrox.
Rangers vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs 1st Leg- Live Streaming
When is the Rangers vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg being played?
The Rangers vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will be played on Wednesday, 20 August 2025 at 12:30am IST at the Ibrox.
Where to watch the Rangers vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg live online in India?
The Rangers vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. In the UK, one can watch it on - Amazon Prime Video and tabii.