Football

Raheem Sterling Transfer Update: Chelsea Forward Committed To Helping Club Win Silverware

Raheem Sterling continues to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, which could prove costly for Blues as they look to land the FA Cup this season

Advertisement
S
Stats Perform
March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
       
Nick%20Potts%2FPA
Raheem Sterling wants to stay at Chelsea. Photo: Nick Potts/PA
info_icon

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling will give Saudi Arabian clubs the cold shoulder this summer, the Evening Standard reports, with the 29-year-old England international – who was booed by Blues fans at the weekend – set on helping the Stamford Bridge club get their hands on silverware next season. (More Football News)

Jadon%20Sancho%20is%20on-loan%20at%20BVB.
Jadon Sancho is on-loan at BVB.
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund would be keen to bring on-loan winger Jadon Sancho back to the club on a permanent basis, but only if Manchester United are willing to accept half the £73million they bought the England international for in 2021, the Mirror reports.

Chelsea striker Cole Palmer, 21, is to be rewarded with a new and improved contract after an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge following his summer move from Manchester City, says Football Insider.

Advertisement
Luis Diaz joined Liverpool from Forto and has excelled at Anfield. - John Walton/PA
Football Rumours: PSG Identify Luis Diaz As Possible Replacement For Kylian Mbappe

BY Stats Perform

Social media round-up:

Players to watch

Joshua Kimmich: Bayern Munich are open to selling the Germany midfielder, however he is only interested in joining Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona, writes Florian Plettenberg.

info_icon

Eddie Nketiah: Wolves are in the hunt to sign the England striker, 24, who may leave Arsenal in the summer, reports Teamtalk.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement