Pumas UNAM Vs Atlanta United Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Pumas UNAM will face Atlanta United at Inter&Co Stadium for a Leagues Cup 2025 second-round fixture on Saturday, 2 August. After unconvincing results in their opening matches, both sides will aim for a regulation-time win to solidify their Phase One positions.
Pumas came from behind in their first game against Orlando City, with Adalberto Carrasquilla’s late equaliser sending the match to penalties, which the Mexican side won 4-3. It was a massive result for Gustavo Lerma’s side, who were chasing the game for most of the 90 minutes.
Carrasquilla’s effort was the highlight of the game, with the Panama international quickly becoming a key figure for the Mexican side since signing from the Houston Dynamo last summer. However, Lerma will need to iron out the defensive problems that have plagued the Universitarios for most of the season.
Meanwhile, Atlanta United are going through a chaotic phase in both their domestic and continental campaigns. The Five Stripes lost their first game 3-1 to CF Necaxa. New signing Alexei Miranchuk, who scored his debut midweek, will be vital for head coach Gonezlo Pineda in a bid to rejuvenate their Leagues Cup performance.
The big problem for Atlanta is their porous backline, boasting the third-worst record for goals conceded in Major League Soccer (MLS). With defender Derrick Williams missing out due to injury, the pressure has increased on veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan, and the American scored an own goal against Necaxa.
Pumas UNAM Vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Saturday, 2 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 6:30 AM IST on 3 August.
Where is the Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Where to watch the Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.
Where to watch the Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.