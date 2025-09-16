PSG Eindhoven face Union Saint-Gilloise in UEFA Champions League on September 16
PSV reached Round of 16 in last UCL season
Union SG unbeaten in Belgian Pro League with five wins
Find out when and where to watch the PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise match online and on TV
Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven welcome Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise to the Philips Stadion for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase campaign opener on Tuesday (September 16, 2025). Watch the PSV Vs Union SG football match tonight.
Peter Bosz's PSV, thanks to their pedigree and having also won four of their five Eredivisie matches so far this season, will start as favourites. But Union SG, coached by Sebastien Pocognoli, are unbeaten in the Belgian Pro League – five wins and two draws in seven outings.
Both teams qualified directly for the UCL league stage as champions of their respective domestic leagues.
PSV reached the Round of 16 last season and have been regulars in European competitions, with a legacy that includes a European Cup title in 1988. Union SG, by contrast, are making their debut in the Champions League proper, having previously featured in the UEFA Europa League and Conference League stages.
PSV Eindhoven Vs Union Saint-Gilloise Football Head-To-Head Record
This marks the first-ever competitive meeting between the two teams in a competitive setting. But they did meet in a pre-season friendly match in July, with PSV Eindhoven winning 1-0, thanks to Joel van den Berg's all-important 57th-minute goal.
PSV Eindhoven Vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming Details
When is the PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 10:15 PM IST.
Where is the PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Where to watch the PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will not be televised on Sony LIV, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Instead, fans can watch the match on the Tabii platform. There will be no television broadcast of the match in India.
Fans in the Netherlands can watch the match on Tabii and Ziggo Sport. Belgian fans can watch the match on Proximus Pickx, RTL Play, VTM GO, Tabii, Club RTL, VTM 2, Pickx+, and Sports 2.