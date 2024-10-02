PSV 1-1 Sporting CP, Champions League: Braganca Stunner Salvages Late Draw

Sporting CP rescued a 1-1 draw at PSV in the Champions League on Tuesday thanks to substitute Daniel Braganca. (More Football News)
Jerdy Schouten had put PSV ahead in the 15th minute, drilling in a stunning long-range effort.
Yet Schouten's finish was matched by that of Braganca who, in the 83rd minute, expertly guided a first-time flick into the roof of the net.
Braganca has now come on as a substitute and been directly involved in a goal in each of Sporting's Champions League games this season.
Sporting, who beat Lille 2-0 in Lisbon, are on four points from two games while PSV have one point after they were defeated 3-1 at Juventus on the opening matchday.
Data Debrief: PSV pay the price
PSV are unbeaten in each of their last five home games in the Champions League (W1 D4). It is their longest run without a home defeat in the competition since December 2005 (a run of 11 games).
However, they will feel they did enough to deserve the victory, with their expected goals (xG) figure of 2.01 suggesting they were unfortunate not to score a second, albeit Sporting's 1.3 xG show they, too, at least warranted one goal.
That being said, Sporting did not have a shot on target until the 82nd minute, but PSV's soft underbelly was again exposed - they have kept only one clean sheet in their last 16 Champions League games.