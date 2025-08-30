Premier League Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur Loan Teenage Defender Luka Vuskovic To HSV

Vuskovic arrived at Spurs from Hajduk Split in June, having pre-agreed a £12m switch to the Premier League side back in September 2023

Luka-Vuskovic
Luka Vuskovic (R) in action for Tottenham in pre-season
Tottenham have agreed to send 18-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic to Hamburger SV on a season-long loan deal.

Vuskovic arrived at Spurs from Hajduk Split in June, having pre-agreed a £12m switch to the Premier League side back in September 2023.

But with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso, Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies above him in the pecking order, the Croatia international will head to Germany for regular minutes.

HSV are back in the Bundesliga for the first time since 2017-18 following their promotion last term, and they started the campaign with a goalless draw at Borussia Monchengladbach last Sunday.

Xavi Simons has joined Tottenham from RB Leipzig
Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Spurs Announce Arrival Of Xavi Simons From RB Leipzig

BY Stats Perform

On Friday, they face local rivals St. Pauli in their first home game back in the top flight, with Alexander Blessin's side having drawn 3-3 with Borussia Dortmund in their opener.

Meanwhile, Spurs are believed to be closing in on a €60m (£52m) deal to sign attacking midfielder Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

Simons was reportedly of interest to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window, having scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances last season.

