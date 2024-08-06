Football

Premier League News: West Ham United Confirm Arrival Of Copa America, World Cup Winner Guido Rodriguez

The 30-year-old was also part of La Albiceleste's World Cup success in 2022 and has made 30 appearances for his nation, winning three trophies

Guido Rodriguez has signed for West Ham on a free transfer
West Ham have announced their third signing in as many days after confirming the arrival of midfielder Guido Rodriguez on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Rodriguez, who was part of Argentina's Copa America-winning squad in July, arrives as a free agent having left Spanish side Real Betis upon the expiry of his contract.

The 30-year-old was also part of La Albiceleste's World Cup success in 2022 and has made 30 appearances for his nation, winning three trophies. 

Rodriguez will provide another combative midfield option for Julen Lopetegui alongside Edson Alvarez, a player he knows well from his time with Club America in Mexico. 

He was successful in 118 of his 196 contested duels last term, while also winning 30 of his 53 tackles, a total only bettered by Marc Roca (36) and Ayoze Perez (32) in Betis' side. 

"I'm very happy to be here," said Rodríguez. “I feel like it’s every footballer’s dream to play in the Premier League, and I was very excited when I heard that West Ham were interested in me.

"It's a historic club, that has a really interesting project. I think it’s the right club for me, at the right time, and I hope together we can keep growing."

Rodríguez will become the ninth Argentine to represent the Hammers and is the sixth arrival at London Stadium during this transfer window. 

Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug have bolstered West Ham's ranks as they back new coach Lopetegui and aim to improve on their ninth-place finish last season. 

