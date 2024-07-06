English Premier League: Max Kilman Joins West Ham United In £40m Deal

The Hammers paid a reported £40million for the defender, who has signed a seven-year contract with the club.
Wolves initially turned down an offer of £25m but accepted the improved offer for Kilman, who had signed a long-term deal with the club last year.
Kilman is reunited with his former manager, Julen Lopetegui, who made him captain while in charge of Wolves.
"It's an amazing feeling to be a West Ham player," Kilman said.
"As soon as I was aware of the interest from the club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here.
"I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves. He's a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here."
The 27-year-old joined Wolves in 2018, making his debut in May 2019. He went on to make 151 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals.
He becomes Lopetegui's third signing at West Ham, following Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham into the club.