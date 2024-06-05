Matheus Cunha insists he is "very happy" at Wolves amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United. (More Football news)
The 25-year-old, who is contracted at Molineux until 2027, is reportedly the subject of a £60 million bid by the Red Devils.
Cunha arrived from Atletico Madrid following an initial loan deal in January 2023 and, despite injury struggles, chipped in with 12 goals and seven assists for Wolves during the 2023-24 season.
The Brazilian, who was left out of the Selecao's Copa America squad, endeared himself to the Molineux faithful with a hat-trick against Chelsea, while he also netted in the FA Cup win against local rivals West Bromwich Albion.
Cunha has returned to his native Brazil for a post-season holiday, and was questioned about his future while attending a Botafogo match, but asserted his contentment with life at Wolves.
"We see this rush [Man United speculation]. But I'm very happy at Wolves," he told local media.
"My focus is on resting and making the most of it with my family. I'm very happy at Wolves. The focus now is to have better seasons and help the club. [Hopefully] I will continue on this path."