Football

Erik Ten Hag Deserves More Time After FA Cup Win, Says Manchester United Great Dwight Yorke

Erik ten Hag's future was subject to speculation throughout a largely dismal season for United, who recorded their lowest-ever Premier League finish of eighth

Erik ten Hag celebrates Manchester United's FA Cup final win.
info_icon

Erik ten Hag should be given another season by the new regime at Manchester United after masterminding their FA Cup triumph, says former Red Devils striker Dwight Yorke. (More Football News)

Ten Hag's future was subject to speculation throughout a largely dismal season for United, who recorded their lowest ever Premier League finish of eighth. 

They also exited the Champions League in the group stage, losing 19 matches and conceding 85 goals across all competitions.

However, they finished an underwhelming campaign on a high note on Saturday, with Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scoring in a shock 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Yorke says Ten Hag deserves credit for the way he set United up at Wembley Stadium, as the Red Devils edged City for expected goals (1.59 xG to 1.35), shots on target (five to four) and big chances (two to one) despite only having 26.4 per cent of the possession.

"I think everybody thought this United team was never going to get the result. And for us, who have been in football for such a long time, the unthinkable can happen occasionally," Yorke told Stats Perform.

"I have to say, Ten Hag deserves a lot of credit. There's a lot of noise coming out from the United end about whether he was going to be the manager. 

"After the end of this game, whether he won or lost, he had the players focused. I think this could arguably be United's best performance this season. I really do. 

"There were a lot of negatives coming out of the camp, but I truly think they were far superior tactically. The way we set up and made life very difficult for them [City]. 

"They were in City's face, not allowing them too much space to dominate the game. I thought they were superb. The manager deserves a lot of credit and the players deserve a lot of credit for showing up on a day when no one gave them a chance to win the game."

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Kieran McKenna have all been linked with United as the Jim Ratcliffe regime weighs up whether to stick with Ten Hag for 2024-25.

But Yorke feels the Dutchman has now done enough to remain at the helm, adding: "I've been a critic of Ten Hag, I have to say that. I've gone on record and said he needed to win this game to have any chance of continuing to be manager. 

"To win two competitions in two years, then that's quite the turnaround. I think he deserves another year, I really do. 

"Whether he's the man taking us forward in terms of his style, that's another question, but he certainly deserves another year in my opinion."

