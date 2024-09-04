Manuel Ugarte insists he relishing the opportunity to take on the great responsibility that comes with playing for Manchester United. (More Football News)
Ugarte, who completed his £50.5million move from Paris Saint-Germain last week, was officially unveiled to supporters ahead of their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.
The Uruguayan became Erik ten Hag's fifth and final signing of the transfer window, with it expected he will be in United's midfield after the international break.
He won 57 of his 98 tackles in Ligue 1 last season, more than any other player in the PSG squad, while also completing 1212 of his 1325 attempted passes, providing the Red Devils head coach a more mobile alternative to Casemiro in midfield.
Ugarte was also a part of Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay side that finished third at the Copa America, starting all six of their games at the tournament.
And the 23-year-old revealed that Facundo Pellistri, who completed a move to Panathinaikos last month, played a huge role in his decision to join the Red Devils.
“First and foremost, its history, because we all know what a massive club United is - one of the best teams in the world,” said Ugarte.
“I also spoke a lot with Facu Pellistri, and he told me all about everything. The atmosphere that's generated, the matchday atmosphere at Old Trafford is incredible.
“So yes, I'm really excited. I'd love to experience United's legendary stadium as a player and feel the presence of the supporters.”
Ugarte also sought the views of Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez, two pillars of this current United side.
“I've watched a few games since the news started to come out,” Ugarte said. “I've also spoken with one or two players - Bruno and Licha - and I have chatted quite a lot.
“So yes, I'm really thrilled and, more than anything, eager and excited, while I obviously realise that it's a great responsibility, and I'm prepared for that.”
While Sunday’s match against Liverpool may not have gone to plan, Ugarte was able to sample the famous Old Trafford atmosphere for the first time.
During his time with PSG and Sporting CP, he has experienced playing away at Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.
“I'm really excited. I've never seen anything like it before, these United fans, because, since the news first came out, they've been sending me messages.