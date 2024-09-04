Football

Premier League: Ugarte Ready To Take On 'Great Responsibility' At Man United

Manuel Ugarte insists he relishing the opportunity to take on the great responsibility that comes with playing for Manchester United

Manuel-Ugarte-Manchester-United
Manuel Ugarte is excited to take to the pitch for new club Manchester United
info_icon

Manuel Ugarte insists he relishing the opportunity to take on the great responsibility that comes with playing for Manchester United. (More Football News)

Ugarte, who completed his £50.5million move from Paris Saint-Germain last week, was officially unveiled to supporters ahead of their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. 

The Uruguayan became Erik ten Hag's fifth and final signing of the transfer window, with it expected he will be in United's midfield after the international break. 

He won 57 of his 98 tackles in Ligue 1 last season, more than any other player in the PSG squad, while also completing 1212 of his 1325 attempted passes, providing the Red Devils head coach a more mobile alternative to Casemiro in midfield.

Ugarte was also a part of Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay side that finished third at the Copa America, starting all six of their games at the tournament.

And the 23-year-old revealed that Facundo Pellistri, who completed a move to Panathinaikos last month, played a huge role in his decision to join the Red Devils. 

“First and foremost, its history, because we all know what a massive club United is - one of the best teams in the world,” said Ugarte.

“I also spoke a lot with Facu Pellistri, and he told me all about everything. The atmosphere that's generated, the matchday atmosphere at Old Trafford is incredible.

“So yes, I'm really excited. I'd love to experience United's legendary stadium as a player and feel the presence of the supporters.”

Ugarte also sought the views of Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez, two pillars of this current United side.

“I've watched a few games since the news started to come out,” Ugarte said. “I've also spoken with one or two players - Bruno and Licha - and I have chatted quite a lot.

“So yes, I'm really thrilled and, more than anything, eager and excited, while I obviously realise that it's a great responsibility, and I'm prepared for that.”

While Sunday’s match against Liverpool may not have gone to plan, Ugarte was able to sample the famous Old Trafford atmosphere for the first time.

During his time with PSG and Sporting CP, he has experienced playing away at Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. 

“I'm really excited. I've never seen anything like it before, these United fans, because, since the news first came out, they've been sending me messages.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Preview: Scotland Eye Historic Series Win Over Australia
  2. Ajay Ratra Appointed Member Of India Selection Committee By BCCI
  3. Pakistan Cricket Legends Criticize Team's Performance Against Bangladesh
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shanto Left Speechless By Historic Bangladesh Series Sweep
  5. BAN Vs PAK Test Series Stats: 10 Talking From Bangladesh's Epic Win In Pakistan
Football News
  1. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
  2. Premier League: Ugarte Ready To Take On 'Great Responsibility' At Man United
  3. Argentina Captaincy 'Still Belongs' To Messi, Says De Paul
  4. Saudi Pro League: Chelsea Confirm Angelo Exit To Al-Nassr In £19.4m Transfer
  5. Jamal Lewis Creates British History With Sao Paulo Loan Move
Tennis News
  1. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
  2. US Open: Emma Navarro Prepared For 'Great Battle' In Quest For Flushing Meadows Glory
  3. US Open: Navarro Stages Superb Comeback To Reach First Major Semi-final
  4. US Open 2024 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, US Open 2024 Preview: Belarusian 'Doesn't Want To Leave' Early
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP Leader Welcomes Alliance With Congress Amid Seat-Sharing Reports
  2. ‘It’s Crucial To Educate Boys’: Bombay HC Over Badlapur Sexual Assault Case
  3. President Empowers Delhi LG To Appoint Members To Boards
  4. West Bengal Govt Suspends Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Sandip Ghosh Day After His Arrest
  5. Junior Doctors Meet Kolkata Police Commissioner After 22 Hours Of Dharna To Demand His Resignation
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. Former Aide To New York's Governor Is Charged With Being An Agent Of The Chinese Government
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. France: 13 Killed After Migrant Boat Capsizes
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Highlights: With Two Double Podium Finishes In Para Athletics And Deepthi Jeevanji's Bronze, India Surpass Tokyo Medal Tally