Football

Premier League: Manchester City's Unprecedented Reign Likely To Face Stormy Waters

The Abu Dhabi-owned club is hunting a record-extending fifth straight title under Pep Guardiola and his squad of superstars when the season starts on Friday

FA Cup: Chelsea vs Manchester City
FA Community Shield: Manchester City take on rivals Manchester United. Photo: AP/Ian Walton
info_icon

Manchester City's reign of dominance in the Premier League is like nothing previously seen in the 136-year history of England's top division. (More Football News)

The Abu Dhabi-owned club is hunting a record-extending fifth straight title under Pep Guardiola and his squad of superstars when the season starts on Friday.

The world might be about to discover if it comes with a catch.

So much is hanging over City heading into what promises to be a tumultuous year for the serial champions, whatever happens on the field.

Can City hold off Arsenal for a third season in a row — and perhaps a Liverpool team under a new coach in its post-Jurgen Klopp era?

Will this be the final year in charge for Guardiola? The generational coach's latest contract expires at the end of the season and he is wavering about whether to sign a new one.

Is this also the last year for Kevin De Bruyne, the playmaker who has bestridden the Premier League for nearly a decade?

Perhaps the big question, though, is this: Will City be punished after being hit with 115 charges for allegedly breaking the Premier League's financial rules in what could be one of the biggest potential scandals in English soccer?

The hearing, long-awaited by rival teams and soccer fans alike, will reportedly take place in late autumn — nearly two years after the welter of charges landed at the door of the Etihad Stadium. If found guilty, penalties for City could include a deduction of points or even expulsion from the Premier League.

City denies wrongdoing and it is a sensitive, complex case, not least because of the political implications it could have regarding relations between Britain and the UAE.

Away from it, City has just kept on winning, with its fourth successive title coming in May to surpass the three-in-a-rows by Huddersfield in the 1920s, Arsenal in the 1930s, Liverpool in the 1980s and Manchester United, twice, in Alex Ferguson's long tenure.

How long this streak continues depends plenty on Guardiola, who is heading into his ninth season in charge and said over the summer he doesn't rule out extending his contract.

Amir Richardson in action for Reims. - null
Football Transfers: Fiorentina Sign Morocco International Amir Richardson From Reims

BY Stats Perform

“When we arrive at the competition, my energy rises again,” he said. “I'm fully excited for this season because I'm seeing things that I like. It's a new challenge to break our own records ... now we'll see the ambition of ourselves.”

Guardiola's presence will always give City the edge over its rivals, even if Arsenal looks in prime shape to end its wait for a league title stretching back to 2004. The Gunners have been City's biggest threat the past two years — the title race went to the final day last season — and should be again this time round in Mikel Arteta's fifth season in charge.

“We have to continue to do all the right things that we are doing and just make those small margins that are going to be able to win the tournaments,” Arteta said.

Then there's Liverpool, embarking on a new era under Arne Slot, the successor to Klopp. That brings an element of the unknown to the Reds and likely a new playing style, too, with a high-energy approach set to make way for one which is more possession-based.

“Now we want to have all the ball and completely kill a team,” Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones said in preseason.

Slot, who arrives from Feyenoord in the Dutch league, is one of five new managerial appointments in the Premier League, along with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, Fabian Hurzeler at Brighton, Julen Lopetegui at West Ham and Steve Cooper at Leicester.

Erik ten Hag kept his position at Manchester United, however, in a surprising show of faith by a club undergoing upheaval in its leadership, which might need a few more years to effect the turnaround needed to make it a title challenger again. The league season opens at Old Trafford on Friday, when United hosts Fulham.

No one does upheaval quite like Chelsea, which not only has a new coach but also eight new players (and counting) — none of which are blockbuster signings — in a squad that is unrecognizable compared to two years ago after an unprecedented outlay by its American owners.

Chelsea's spending of around 100 million pounds ($127 million) since the end of last season doesn't reflect what's typically happening elsewhere in the league, with transfer activity quieter than normal in what feels like a period of austerity as clubs look to meet the competition's sterner financial rules.

Liverpool hasn't made a single signing yet, Manchester City has just one in Brazil winger Savio, and the only new face at Arsenal is Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

That could change with three weeks left in the window. However, the majority of teams won't look too different to last season, even if some of the figures in the dugout are.

Advertisement

Crucially, Guardiola is still there, though. And City — led by star striker Erling Haaland seeking a third straight Golden Boot award — is still the title favorite, even if there might be some clouds forming on the horizon.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  2. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  3. Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Football News
  1. Brentford Complete 27.5-Million-Pound Deal For Liverpool's Carvalho
  2. Premier League: Watch Out For These Five Young Stars Poised For Breakout Season
  3. Pedro Neto Out 'To Make History' At New Club Chelsea
  4. Paulo Dybala Rumours Have Nothing To Do With Roma Team Selection: Daniele De Rossi
  5. Emerson Royal Joins AC Milan From Tottenham Hotspur
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Sends Notice To ED In Bail Plea Of AAP's Vijay Nair Linked To Delhi Excise Policy
  2. Kolkata Doctor Death: Sandip Ghosh Appointed As New Principal At CNMCH Hours After Resigning From RG Kar Hospital; Sparks Debate
  3. Unfulfilled Promises And Ongoing Struggles In The Life Of Bonded Labourers
  4. Govt Extends Discussion On Broadcasting Services Bill, Seeks Suggestions By Oct 15
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Influential Man Arrested For Alleged Rape Attempt In Kanauj; BJP Slams SP
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  2. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  3. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  4. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  5. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
World News
  1. In A First, Zelenskyy Confirms Ukrainian Military Operating Inside Russia's Kursk
  2. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  3. 'Frequent Beatings', 'Overcrowding': Released Palestinian Prisoners Share Abuse Stories Of Israeli Prisons
  4. Congo: Islamic State Group Militants Kill 12 People In North Kivu
  5. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged