Premier League Ditches Boxing Day Tradition As Key Changes Announced - Here's Why

There will be only one fixture on Boxing Day in Premier League this year
The Premier League has blamed the expansion of European club competitions for a reduction of Boxing Day games which has impacted “an important tradition in English football.”
Just one game will be played on Dec. 26, Manchester United vs. Newcastle. Last year there were eight games.
The league said on Friday the expansion of competitions such as the Champions League had presented it with “several challenges.”
“With fewer weekends to work with, the league is bound by how the calendar falls,” it said in a statement. “As with previous years, and in keeping with our commitment to clubs, special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the festive period.”
The league said it could give an assurance more games would be played on Boxing Day in 2026 because the day fell on a Saturday.