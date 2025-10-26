Manuel Lapuente, Famed Mexico Coach, Dies Aged 81

Under Manuel Lapuente, Mexico won the 1999 Confederations Cup title with a win against Brazil in the final, and then the Gold Cup trophy in 2000. He also coached the team at the FIFA World Cup in France in 1998

File photo of then America coach Manuel Lapuente gesturing during a Mexican league match against Necaxa in Mexico City. Photo: AP
Manuel Lapuente, one of the most successful coaches in Mexican football history, has died. He was 81.

The Mexican Football Federation made the announcement on its social media channels on Saturday without disclosing the cause of death.

Lapuente, who was a professional footballer between 1964 and 1975, had two stints as national team coach. The first in 1990-1991 lasted only 11 matches.

In the second, he won the 1999 Confederations Cup title with a 4-3 win against Brazil in the final at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. A year earlier, he led Mexico to the Gold Cup trophy, defeating the United States in the final.

Trinidad and Tobago's coach Leo Beenhakker listens to the national anthems before their World Cup Group B soccer match against England in Nuremberg. - AP
Leo Beenhakker Obit: Dutch Great Who Coached Real Madrid And Two World Cup Teams, Dies Aged 82

BY Associated Press

Lapuente also coached Mexico at the World Cup in France in 1998. The team advanced from the group stage and was knocked out by Germany in the Round of 16.

“The Mexican soccer community deeply regrets the passing of one of the most important, beloved, and influential players and coaches in our sport. Don Manuel Lapuente is and will always be a soccer legend. Rest in peace,” the federation said.

As a club coach, Lapuente won five league titles in Mexico; two with Puebla (1983, 1990), two with Necaxa (1995, 1996) and one with America (2002).

