Fatal Shooting At Football Field Leaves Central Mexico Shaken Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Salamanca Mayor Cesar Prieto released a statement wherein he posted about the gunmen and how they arrived at the end of a football match.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mexican police
Mexican police arrive at the scene of crime. Photo: X/AsiaWarZone
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Central Mexico witnessed a horrendous crime that left 12 injured and killed 11

  • It happened during a football match on Sunday

  • The country is one of the hosts for the FIFA WC 2026

Atleast 11 civilians were killed and 12 left injured after armed assailants opened fire during a football match in Central Mexico on Sunday, in an attack that has left the local officials describing as worsening wave of criminal violence.

Mexico City is one of the host members for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 which starts from June 11 and will conclude on July 19. Mexico City is set to open the tournament with the host nation taking on South Africa at the Azetca.

Salamanca Mayor Cesar Prieto released a statement wherein he posted about the gunmen and how they arrived at the end of a football match.

Ten people at the scene and one died later at a hospital. The mayor said a woman and a minor were among the wounded.

Prieto said the attack was part of a “crime wave” in the city and appealed to President Claudia Sheinbaum for help to control the violence.

The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office said it was investigating and coordinating with federal authorities to reinforce security in the area.

Guanajuato had Mexico’s highest homicide total last year. A local gang, Santa Rosa de Lima, has been battling the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Related Content
Related Content

“Unfortunately, there are criminal groups trying to subjugate authorities, something they are not going to achieve,” the mayor said.

Overall, Mexico’s government says the country’s 2025 murder rate was the lowest since 2016 at 17.5 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, although analysts cautioned that the numbers may not fully reflect the country’s violence.

(with AP inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 LIVE Score, ICC World Cup: AFG Battle SL In Fierce Super Six Battle At Windhoek

  2. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

  3. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SEC V PC, SA20 2026 Final Match – Check Result

  4. IS Bindra, Former BCCI President, Laid Foundation For Modern Cricket Infrastructure In Punjab

  5. Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final: Brevis Century In Vain As SEC Lift Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Ryabkina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Dominates Round 4 To Enter Quarterfinals

  2. Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Score, AO 2026: World No.2 To Eye Quarterfinal Berth In Round 4 Clash

  3. Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Highlights, AO 2026: Italian Beats American In Straight Sets, Books QF Spot

  4. Xinyu Vs Anisimova Highlights, Australian Open: American No. 4 Seed Storms Into Quarterfinals With Emphatic Win

  5. Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Madison Keys Knocked Out By Fellow American Jessica Pegula

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  2. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  3. An Afternoon With Sir Mark Tully

  4. Mamata Banerjee Calls Election Commission’s National Voters’ Day A ‘Tragic Farce’

  5. Stalin Says No Place For Hindi In Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

  2. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  3. Voting Begins To Fill 17 Vacant Seats In Nepal’s National Assembly

  4. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

  5. Minneapolis Nurse Shot Dead During ICE Operation Amid Protests, National Guard Deployed

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley