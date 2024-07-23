Football

Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa

Maatsen completed his £37.5million switch from Chelsea while on international duty with the Netherlands at Euro 2024

Ian Maatsen is looking forward to working with Unai Emery at Aston Villa
Ian Maatsen labelled Aston Villa head coach as "brilliant" as he prepares for the club's maiden appearance in this season's Champions League. (More Football News)

Maatsen completed his £37.5million switch from Chelsea while on international duty with the Netherlands at Euro 2024. 

The 22-year-old, who did not feature for Ronald Koeman's side in Germany, signed a six-year deal at Villa Park following an impressive loan spell with Borussia Dortmund last season. 

Maatsen made 16 Bundesliga appearances, scoring two goals and helping Die Schwarzgelben reach the Champions League final, playing the full duration of their 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley. 

Emery led Villa to a fourth place finish in the Premier League, and has become well known for his success on the European stage during his time in Spain. 

The Spaniard has won the Europa League on four different occasions, while also guiding Villa to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League last term. 

"Last season they did very well and the coach obviously is a brilliant coach with a lot of experience in Europe," Maatsen told Aston Villa's official club website.

"They are playing Champions League football this season so it is exciting. "He is a manager who loves to play football and win trophies.

"That was the challenge for me to come here and show the people that I am capable of doing these things at the highest level."

Maatsen made his Champions League debut in Dortmund's last 16 fixture against PSV Eindhoven, going on to make seven appearances in the competition. 

And while many predict Emery's side to follow Newcastle after trying to juggle league and European commitments, the defender insisted that he is confident that Villa can become regulars in Europe's elite club competition. 

"It's good because obviously we are here now to earn a spot in the Champions League every year - it's such a great competition."

Maatsen is one of seven new arrivals at Villa Park, with Emery taking his spending this transfer window to £140 million after the arrival of Amadou Onana from Everton was confirmed on Monday. 

Villa begin the 2024-25 season away to West Ham on August 17, a side they have failed to beat away from home in the league since a 2-1 victory at Upton Park back in April 2011.

