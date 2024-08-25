Football

Premier League: Eddie Howe 'Very Grateful' As Bournemouth Fume At 'Obvious' VAR Error

A controversial encounter on Sunday ended in a 1-1 draw after a stoppage-time effort from Ouattara was overturned following a VAR review

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe was "very grateful" to see a late Bournemouth winner disallowed against Newcastle United, acknowledging he could not initially see any issue with Dango Ouattara's goal. (More Football News)

A controversial encounter on Sunday ended in a 1-1 draw after a stoppage-time effort from Ouattara was overturned following a VAR review.

The officials decided the ball had struck Ouattara's arm, rather than his head, from a right-wing corner, although referee David Coote did not visit the pitchside monitor to assess the incident.

The decision gave Newcastle a reprieve, having rescued a point through Anthony Gordon's equaliser after Marcus Tavernier netted the opening goal in the first half.

Bukayo Saka has won 100 Premier League matches - null
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa: 'Proud' Bukayo Saka Celebrates 100 Premier League Wins in Gunners' Victory

BY Stats Perform

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola felt it was "so obvious" the ball had come off Ouattara's shoulder, and Howe appreciated it was "a contentious decision", even if he welcomed it.

"I thought the game was lost because I initially hadn't seen anything wrong with the goal," the Newcastle coach told BBC's Match of the Day.

"We have had it both ways. We have had it for us and against us, and we are very grateful for that moment because we have battled hard.

"What we had at that stage of the game was a valuable point. But I understand that it is a contentious decision."

Iraola added: "It was so obvious. I think everyone who watches the game would agree.

"I think the shoulder; it never touches his skin. We have very short sleeves.

"They say it is factual; show me the facts. I have just seen the video, and the fact is it doesn't touch the arm, it is the shoulder, a clear goal and three points for us.

"It is something that is not even controversial. It is definitely not something for VAR to intervene.

"I have nothing against the referee; he gave the goal, they did not give him the chance to see it again. [It was] someone in the VAR, who supposedly is not going to intervene too much, they say, because they trust the referee.

"It doesn't matter that I complain now; it is two points less."

