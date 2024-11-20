Football

Premier League: Mills Believes Man City Squad Still Stronger Than Liverpool's Despite Injuries

Recently crowned Ballon d'Or winner Rodri heads City's list of absentees, which also includes Oscar Bobb, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Nathan Ake

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
EPL
Manchester City's player celebrate
info_icon

Manchester City still have a stronger squad than Premier League title rivals Liverpool even with their numerous injury lay-offs, according to Danny Mills. (More Football News)

Reigning champions City have lost their past four games in all competitions – the first time that has happened in Guardiola's illustrious managerial career – and trail league leaders Liverpool by five points.

Recently crowned Ballon d'Or winner Rodri heads City's list of absentees, which also includes Oscar Bobb, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Nathan Ake.

While former City full-back Mills believes Pep Guardiola still has the best selection of players to choose from in the division, he has questioned whether the club could be doing more to prevent the injuries.

"I think you can look at the injuries and say City still have the strongest squad in the world, without a shadow of a doubt," Mills told Stats Perform. "There are two internationals for every single position on the pitch. 

"There's a part of me that then thinks, if you have that many injuries, you have to look at why you've got that many injuries. Are they all freak accidents?

"Are they all impact injuries where you had no choice in the matter? Are they muscle injuries where maybe you have to look at training? So there are lots of factors to look at.

"Is training too difficult? Are the players playing too many games? Is there not enough rotation within the squad? What does recovery look like? 

"You can't just say, 'Oh, we're unlucky, we've got injuries'. Generally, there are reasons why you get injured. You always get two or three freak injuries that there's absolutely nothing you can do about. But you also have to look within and manage those situations."

City have successfully navigated games without the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne in the past, both of whom are now back fit, but coping without holding midfielder Rodri is proving a more difficult task.

Guardiola's side have won 28 of their 36 games with Rodri in the side since the start of last season, losing none of those, while they have lost five of their 13 matches without the Spain international.

That win percentage drop-off from 77.8% with Rodri in the team to 53.8% without him also paints a clear picture, but Mills insists City can find a solution as they often have in the past.

"Every team has injuries, every single club that's ever won anything," he said. "Manchester City have done this before. They won the league without Sergio Aguero, playing a false nine at times. 

"They went through spells without Vincent Kompany, without a centre-half. They found a way, and that's what the very, very best teams do. They find a way when maybe they haven't got their preferred 11.

"It's never easy to lose one of your main players, even if you have pretty adequate replacements. Rodri makes Manchester City tick. We've seen it before with Fernandinho in that role. He was absolutely superb. 

"But you have to find a way around that. You still have Kevin De Bruyne. You still have Mateo Kovacic in there. You've still got Phil Foden that can drop into those spaces, Bernardo Silva. We've seen Ilkay Gundogan has been in there as well." 

Losing four games in a row is also a rarity for City, having last done so in August 2006 when Stuart Pearce was manager of the club.

The most recent of those defeats, a 2-1 reverse at Brighton and Hove Albion, saw the Citizens lose a league game they led at half-time for the first time since May 2021 – also away at Brighton.

Liverpool have taken full advantage of City's blip as they have collected 28 points from the first 33 on offer – only in 2019-20 (31) have they accrued more at this stage. 

However, Mills insists Guardiola's side are still more than capable of overhauling Liverpool, who they face at Anfield on 1 December.

"I don't think the title race is over by any stretch of the imagination. I know Liverpool are top at the moment, but City have been there, seen it, done it several times, with a manager who's done it as well. 

"I know the Liverpool players have done it, but the manager hasn't been in this situation. Liverpool will go through a tricky spell. How they deal with that is yet unknown."

Mills also pointed to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Guardiola as another reason behind City's drop-off.

"Pep's future is uncertain, and I don't think that helps," Mills said. "We saw it with Alex Ferguson [at Manchester United] the first time around, when he said he was going to retire at the end of the season, and United dropped off. 

"We saw it last season with Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool were top by about five points clear. I know City had a game in hand at that stage, but they ended up nine points behind Manchester City. It clearly has an effect.

"There will be the argument that Alex Ferguson won the title in his last season, but maybe after such a long time, that was just one last hurrah, and maybe that was more about the players."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Wrap Up Series Win After Rain Washes Out Third Odi
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'World-class' Bowlers Key In Test Series, Says Stuart Clark
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
Football News
  1. Premier League: Mills Believes Man City Squad Still Stronger Than Liverpool's Despite Injuries
  2. UEFA Nations League: Hungary Draw Against Germany
  3. UEFA Nations League: Gyokeres Scores In Sweden's Rout Of Azerbaijan
  4. Lionel Messi To Play In India? Kerala Sports Minister Makes Huge Statement
  5. Brazil Vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde Grabs A Draw Against Selecao
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
  5. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Score, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: The Cherry Blossoms In Rajgir | MAS 0-4 JPN In Q3
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  3. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match
  4. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's ACT Highlights: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  5. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 2-0 To Set Up Final Clash With China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  2. By-Poll Elections 2024: EC Suspends 7 Cops In UP; Check Voter Turnouts Till 1 PM
  3. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 32% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  4. A Starry-Eyed BJP In The South
  5. As Manipur Violence Flares Again, Rape Becomes A Weapon
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  2. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  3. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  4. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  5. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
World News
  1. US Embassy in Kyiv Closed After Receiving Warning Of 'Significant' Russian Air Attack
  2. Pakistan To Launch Comprehensive Operation Against Militants In Balochistan
  3. China, Pak To Hold Joint Anti-Terror Drills Amid Attacks On Chinese Working On CPEC Projects
  4. Revised Nuclear Doctrine And Long-Range Missiles Mark 'New Phase' Of Ukraine War
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 32% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: EC Suspends 7 Cops In UP; Check Voter Turnouts Till 1 PM
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood