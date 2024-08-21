Premier League: Cole Palmer Eyeing Trophy Success At Chelsea After Scooping PFA Award

Cole Palmer scooped the PFA's Young Player of the Year on Tuesday but emphasised that helping Chelsea win trophies is more important than individual accolades. (More Football News)
Palmer, who scored 22 goals in 34 Premier League appearances in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, beat off competition from Bukayo Saka and Kobbie Mainoo to claim the award.
The 22-year-old is the third Chelsea player to win the award after Scott Parker and Eden Hazard, signing a contract extension last month that will keep him at the club until 2023.
Palmer recorded the most goal contributions in the league last season (33), while also converting all nine of his penalties for the Blues.
And despite missing out on the PFA Player of the Year crown to former team-mate Phil Foden, Palmer was happy to be acknowledged by his fellow professionals.
"It is really special [to win the award] and I just want to say thank you to all of the players for recognising me," Palmer said.
"I have never really done anything like that before but it is a special award and it was a reminder to keep going no matter what. It was something I wanted to win."
Palmer was involved in Gareth Southgate's England team that reached the final of Euro 2024 last month, scoring the equaliser against Spain in the showpiece match.
He returned to Cobham later than many of his Chelsea team-mates and played 45 minutes in their final pre-season encounter against Inter before being thrust into the starting line-up in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on the opening day of the new season.
Palmer said he set the Players' Player of the Year trophy as his telephone wallpaper last season as motivation but emphasised that his focus is on team success.
"The (last) whole season was a great season for me personally and hopefully, we can kick on this season," Palmer told Sky Sports.
"I want to win trophies with Chelsea, that is the main thing, and then the individual awards are nice. It's on me to produce for Chelsea and that's what I plan to do.
"[The picture] was on my phone as a reminder every day of something to work towards so to win this award is nice."