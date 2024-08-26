Football

Premier League: Arne Slot's Liverpool 'Have Room To Improve', Says Buoyant Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister helped Liverpool to their second straight win to start the 2024-25 Premier League season, as the Reds swatted Brentford aside 2-0 at Anfield

Alexis Mac Allister-liverpool-football
Alexis Mac Allister battling for the ball during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brentford
info_icon

Alexis Mac Allister is pleased with the development of Liverpool so far under new coach Arne Slot, but knows there is still work to do. (More Football News)

Mac Allister helped Liverpool to their second straight win to start the 2024-25 Premier League season, as the Reds swatted Brentford aside 2-0 at Anfield.

Slot became the first Liverpool boss to win his opening two league matches since April 1991 in the process.

And Mac Allister, who was integral to much of Liverpool's play, believes Liverpool are swiftly adapting to their new coach's approach.

Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal during Liverpool's 2-0 win - null
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: Arne Slot Marks First Match At Anfield With Win

BY Stats Perform

He told Sky Sports: "We played a fantastic game.

"The team gave everything from the first minute which you could see and it was a good game. In possession and without the ball it was good so we are really pleased."

Liverpool were in dominant form for much of Sunday's encounter, mustering 19 shots for an accumulative 2.65 expected goals to Brentford's 0.36 xG.

But Mac Allister knows there is still more to come from the Reds, who are one of four teams to have won their opening two matches.

"We know there is still room for improvement," Mac Allister said.

"In the transition sometimes we need to be patient but instead we are quite direct but we are in that transition [towards that style]. Everyone is working hard to get into Arne's ideas."

Slot's biggest test so far as Liverpool coach arrives next Sunday in the form of Manchester United at Old Trafford, and Mac Allister is aware of the enormity of the fixture for both players and supporters.

"We know against Man Utd it is a derby, it is very important for the club and for us. We will prepare during the week and do our best to win that game," he added.

