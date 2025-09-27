West Ham have announced the departure of head coach Graham Potter
He is asked to leave after merely being there for 8 months incharge
Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui in January
West Ham have announced the departure of head coach Graham Potter after just eight months in charge at the London Stadium.
Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui in January, but has been unable to turn the club's fortunes around, overseeing just six wins in 25 matches across all competitions.
The Hammers sit 19th in the Premier League table, having only collected three points from their opening five games this season.
A club statement confirmed assistant coach Bruno Saltor and first-team coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach have also left the club with immediate effect, along with goalkeeping coaches Casper Ankergren and Linus Kandolin.
"Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations," it read.
"The Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team's position in the Premier League as soon as possible."
Potter departs with the second-lowest win percentage rate among West Ham bosses taking charge of more than one Premier League game (26.09%), higher than only Avram Grant (18.92%).
Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly the favourite to take over at the London Stadium, with the former Nottingham Forest boss available after leaving the City Ground earlier this month.