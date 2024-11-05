Football

Lightning Strike Kills Peruvian Footballer During League Match: Unfortunate Incident Caught On Camera

Footage showed many players falling face first to the ground as lightning struck the field in the 22nd minute of the match between local teams Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
footage lightning struck in the local league match in Peru
Screengrab from footage of when lightning struck in the local league match in Peru.
info_icon

A Peruvian footballer was killed after lightning struck him during a local league game in central Peru. The 39-year-old man, identified as defender Hugo De La Cruz, was walking off the pitch at Coto Coto stadium in Chilca, around 70 kilometers southeast of Lima, after the game had been halted due to a storm. (More Football News)

Footage showed many players falling face first to the ground as lightning struck the field in the 22nd minute of the match between local teams Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca. A spark and a cloud of smoke were seen near one of the players and a few players seemed to struggle to get back up.

“We join in solidarity and extend our sincere condolences to the family of young Hugo De La Cruz, who, after being struck by lightning, unfortunately lost his life while being taken to the hospital,” the local municipality said in a statement. “We also express our support and wishes for a speedy recovery to the other four players injured in this tragic accident.”

An Associated Press report quoted Cesar Ramos, manager of the civil defence of the municipality of Chilca, as telling local newspaper Correo that the lightning struck De la Cruz because the player apparently had a metal bracelet on. “It was like a magnet,” said the official.

The injured players were taken to the “Daniel Alcides Carrion” regional teaching hospital in the city of Huancayo, the regional capital of Junin. Two players were discharged from the hospital, while two remain under observation, state news agency Andina reported. A goalkeeper injured in the incident was in critical condition but had shown improvement, the report added.

FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau (13) awaits the face-off during an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, March 9, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. - (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Lightning strikes can cause severe injury to humans and, in rare cases, can be fatal. The chance of being struck is less than one in a million, as per the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Almost 90% of all lightning strike victims survive, according to the CDC, but the effects can be serious and long-lasting.

A 16-year-old Russian goalkeeper had survived a lightning strike in 2020 during a training session. Videos of the freak incident showed the teenager was struck by the bolt as he went to kick a ball into the goal, while his teammates trained near the touchline. Though he suffered severe burns and doctors put him into an induced coma, the teenager recovered in a few weeks.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mumbai Vs Odisha Preview, Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Back, Prithvi Shaw Dropped
  2. ICC FTP 2025-29: India Women Set To Host Three White-Ball Bilateral Series Next Year
  3. WI Vs ENG T20Is: Phil Salt To Keep Wickets For England Despite Jos Buttler's Return
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mizoram's Agni Chopra Hopeful To Qualify For Elite Division After Good Start
  5. ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Harmanpreet Returns To Top-10, Smriti Stays At Fourth Place
Football News
  1. Lightning Strike Kills Peruvian Footballer During League Match: Unfortunate Incident Caught On Camera
  2. Corruption In Ligue 1? Investigators Raid French League Offices Regarding Investment Deal
  3. Celtic Vs RB Leipzig, Champions League: Rodgers Compares Opponents To Borussia Dortmund
  4. Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Reveals Details After Being Subbed Off In Al-Hilal Win
  5. Real Madrid Vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League: Fonseca Targets Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  4. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Polls, Pollution Takes Spotlight In Campaign
  3. UP Bypolls: Residents of Dwarkapuri Basti in Sisamau, Kanpur Call for Election Boycott
  4. Day In Pics: November 05, 2024
  5. Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  3. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
World News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. 'Unlawful': Canadian Police Warns Of Arrest As Thousands Of Hindus Protest Against Brampton Temple Attack
  3. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  4. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  5. Spain Floods: Spanish Royal Couple Meets Angry Residents As Rescue Ops Continue In Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  6. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship