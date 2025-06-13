Pep Guardiola: Spaniard Claims Barcelona, Real Madrid Would Have Fired Him After Poor Season

Pep Guardiola believes Real Madrid or Barcelona would have sacked him if he had produced the same campaign for the Spanish giants.
Manchester City finished third in the Premier League, 13 points behind champions Liverpool, and were eliminated early on in both the Champions League and EFL Cup.
Their final hope of a domestic trophy ended when Crystal Palace beat them 1-0 in the FA Cup final.
Despite victory against Fulham on the final day, Guardiola saw his team finish outside of the top two (third) for only the second time in his 16 seasons as a top-flight manager, along with the 2016-17 Premier League campaign (also third).
Man City lost nine of 13 games between the end of October and the middle of December, form which Guardiola believes would not end well in LaLiga.
"With the year we've had, if this were Spain, I wouldn't be coaching in October, November or December," Guardiola told DAZN.
"If this were Barca or Madrid, they would have sacked me. But here it wasn't even a question. You have to have a little more patience.
"Look at Carlo Ancelotti. He won the Champions League and LaLiga four days ago, and now he's off to coach in Brazil."
Man City and Guardiola could still win some silverware when they participate in the Club World Cup this month.
They face Wydad on June 18 in their opening match, followed by group matches against Al Ain and Juventus.
The 2023 Champions League winners could face Real Madrid in the round of 16 if they both qualify from their respective groups, depending on where they finish in the tables.