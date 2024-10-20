Paris Saint-Germain scored three second-half goals as they thrashed Strasbourg 4-2 and returned to the top of the Ligue 1 table. ()
They leapfrogged Monaco, who drew earlier in the day, thanks to goals from Senny Mayulu, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-in on Saturday.
PSG midfielder Mayulu, who had struck the post moments before, broke the deadlock in the 18th minute after finding himself unmarked in the box and unleashing a powerful shot that soared into the roof of the net.
Asensio extended the lead just two minutes after the break, standing in the right place to deftly knee in a rebound from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who had parried Desire Doue's attempt.
While PSG dominated the match, Strasbourg seized their opportunity when Sekou Mara pulled one back in the 58th minute.
Barcola was denied a penalty by a VAR review but stroked in their third goal moments later before Saidou Sow was handed a reprieve after putting the ball into his own net, only for play to be pulled back for an offside in the build-up.
The score still was not done though, as substitute Lee coolly slotted into an empty net before Pape Diong halved the deficit once again from a corner in stoppage time.
Data Debrief: PSG find their groove
Despite going unbeaten so far in the league this season, Luis Enrique's side have still come under criticism for their performances of late, having gone on a three-match winless run in all competitions before this win.
PSG have won each of their first four home games of a Ligue 1 season for the fourth time in the 21st century though, after 2017-18 (17 under Unai Emery), 2018-19 (15 under Thomas Tuchel) and 2021-22 (seven under Mauricio Pochettino) - they have won the league on each of those occasions.
But Strasbourg certainly put up a fight - they had 16 shots to PSG's 18, with eight of those on target, just two less than their opponents. They also accumulated 2.22 expected goals (xG), while their hosts registered 3.63.