Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 8 Preview: PSG Host Rising Strasbourg; Fati Key For Monaco Clash

Ligue 1 2025-26 Gameweek 8: Find out all about the eighth matchweek of the French Ligue 1, including the big teams, key matches, injury issues, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
French Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 8 preview fixtures live streaming Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's players prepare for the start of the French League One soccer match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain face Strasbourg, with one point between them

  • PSG face key injuries before Strasbourg matchup

  • Monaco's Ansu Fati shares scoring lead with Joaquin Panichelli

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) host third-placed Strasbourg on Friday, October 17, with only one point separating the clubs. Strasbourg, now under BlueCo ownership, continue to surpass expectations, fielding many homegrown talents.

Monaco star Ansu Fati also impresses, jointly topping the league scoring chart alongside Joaquin Panichelli. This French football weekend promises crucial matchups and significant player news.

PSG, the current Ligue 1 leader, prepare to host Strasbourg, who currently occupy third place in the league standings. PSG's consistent position at the top of the table comes as no surprise. Conversely, Strasbourg continue to surpass all initial expectations.

Chelsea's parent company, BlueCo, acquired Strasbourg in 2023. The team prominently feature numerous homegrown football talents. This season, Strasbourg achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first top-flight club across Europe's five major domestic leagues to field 11 starting players all born in 2000 or later, according to official Ligue 1 statistics.

This commitment to youth development yields significant gains for the club. Strasbourg have impressively netted 14 goals over just seven matches, giving them the league's third-best attack. Argentine forward Joaquin Panichelli currently leads the competition's scoring charts.

English coach Liam Rosenior has positioned Strasbourg as one of the league’s most enterprising sides. Strasbourg travel to the formidable Parc des Princes with considerable confidence, having decisively routed Angers 5-0 just before the recent international break.

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 8: Key Matches

Marseille and Lyon currently sit level on points with Strasbourg. Marseille targets a sixth victory this season, displaying both robust defensive stability and notable attacking efficiency as they face Le Havre on Saturday. Lyon seeks to recover momentum at Nice following a home loss against Toulouse.

Sebastien Pocognoli, Monaco's newly appointed manager, experiences his first Ligue 1 action during their match at Angers. Monaco, currently fifth in the league standings, trail PSG by three points.

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 8: Players To Match

Ansu Fati has revitalised his football career, which previously involved struggling to meet the early hype of becoming the 'next Lionel Messi' at Barcelona. He joined Monaco on a season-long loan this summer, aiming to reignite his injury-hit career prospects.

This move has proved highly successful so far. Fati notably scored two penalty goals for Monaco in a 2-2 draw against Nice just before the international break. He subsequently set a remarkable new Ligue 1 record, as no player had registered five Ligue 1 goals faster since the 1947–1948 season.

Fati achieved this feat in only 126 minutes of play, surpassing Johan Audel, who took 137 minutes for Valenciennes (2007–08), and Emmanuel Rivière, who needed 174 minutes for Monaco (2013–14). Fati now shares the coveted league's top scorer position with Joaquin Panichelli.

Marseille striker Amine Gouiri might miss the decisive Le Havre match after suffering a right shoulder injury. This incident occurred during an international fixture when Gouiri collided with Uganda’s goalkeeper while playing for the Algerian national team.

PSG captain Marquinhos remains sidelined due to injury and will not participate in the upcoming Strasbourg match. However, forwards Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé could make a timely return to the squad, with both players aiming to feature against Strasbourg.

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 8: Off-Field Issues

Ousmane Dembele's future at PSG represents a significant current talking point. The club need to re-evaluate his substantial wages following his recent Ballon d'Or win. L'Equipe newspaper reports extensively on PSG's strategic plans.

The prominent club plans to capitalise on the 28-year-old Dembele's achievement to boost its global image and overall brand presence, as well as attract new, lucrative sponsorships across various sectors.

Hence, PSG must renegotiate his existing contract, which runs until 2028. L'Equipe estimates Dembele's substantial monthly earnings exceed 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million), positioning him as the squad's highest-paid player.

His representatives seek a substantial wage raise, believing this financial adjustment accurately reflects his new status in football, his impressive 2024 season (35 goals, 16 assists), and his growing influence within the team structure.

However, PSG faces considerable internal financial challenges. Tighter financial fair play (FFP) rules are now in effect, and reduced television revenues significantly impact the club's overall finances.

PSG, therefore, remain cautious about establishing new, elevated wage levels for players. They specifically seek to avoid past expenditure levels, such as those for Lionel Messi and Neymar, who previously earned around 30 million euros net annually.

Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The French Ligue 1 2025-26 matches will be not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. You can follow the highlights on Ligue 1's YouTube channel.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
