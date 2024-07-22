While the Paris Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony is slated for July 26, the women's football competition will begin on July 25 itself with the group stage. Twelve teams are vying for the top prize in the quadrennial event. (More Sports News)
Format
Unlike the men's competition, which is limited to players under 23 years of age, the women’s Olympic football event is a full senior-level one. The 12 men’s teams are divided into three groups of four sides each.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will fight for the gold medal, while the losers will play the bronze medal match.
Teams
In all, 12 countries have qualified for women’s football at Paris Olympic Games 2024.
Group A: France, Colombia, New Zealand, Canada
Group B: Germany, Australia, United States, Zambia
Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil
Schedule
Below is the day-wise schedule of the women's football competition at Paris 2024 (all timings in IST):
Group Stage: July 25-August 1
July 25
8:30pm: Canada vs New Zealand
8:30pm: Spain vs Japan
10:30pm: Germany vs Australia
10:30pm: Nigeria vs Brazil
July 26
12:30am: France vs Colombia
12:30am: United States vs Zambia
July 28
8:30pm: New Zealand vs Colombia
8:30pm: Brazil vs Japan
10:30pm: Australia vs Zambia
10:30pm: Spain vs Nigeria
July 29
12:30am: France vs Canada
12:30am: United States vs Germany
July 31
8:30pm: Brazil vs Spain
8:30pm: Japan vs Nigeria
10:30pm: Australia vs United States
10:30pm: Zambia vs Germany
August 1
12:30am: New Zealand vs France
12:30am: Colombia vs Canada
Quarter-Finals: August 3-4
August 3
6:30pm: 1B vs 2C (top-placed team in Group B against second-placed team in Group C)
8:30pm: 1C vs 3A/3B
10:30pm: 2A vs 2B
August 4
12:30am: 1A vs 3B/3C
Semi-Finals: August 6-7
August 6
9:30pm: Winner of 1B vs 2C against Winner of 2A vs 2B
August 7
12:30am: Winner of 1A vs 3B/3C against Winner of 1C vs 3A/3B
Bronze Medal Match: August 9, 6:30pm IST
Gold Medal Match: August 10, 8:30pm IST
Venues
The women's football event will be conducted across seven stadiums in France:
Bordeaux Stadium in Bordeaux
Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne
La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes
Lyon Stadium in Decines-Charpieu (near Lyon)
Marseille Stadium in Marseille
Nice Stadium in Nice
Parc des Princes in Paris
Live Streaming
Jio Cinema has bagged the streaming rights for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on TV on Sports 18 channels (1, 2, and 3).