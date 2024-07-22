Football

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

With the women's football event kicking off even before the Paris Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony, here is everything you need to know - format, schedule, teams and streaming details - about the discipline

The Brazil women's football team trains in Teresopolis, Brazil ahead of Paris Olympic Games 2024.
While the Paris Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony is slated for July 26, the women's football competition will begin on July 25 itself with the group stage. Twelve teams are vying for the top prize in the quadrennial event. (More Sports News)

Format

Unlike the men's competition, which is limited to players under 23 years of age, the women’s Olympic football event is a full senior-level one. The 12 men’s teams are divided into three groups of four sides each.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will fight for the gold medal, while the losers will play the bronze medal match.

Teams

In all, 12 countries have qualified for women’s football at Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Group A: France, Colombia, New Zealand, Canada

Group B: Germany, Australia, United States, Zambia

Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

Schedule

Below is the day-wise schedule of the women's football competition at Paris 2024 (all timings in IST):

Group Stage: July 25-August 1

July 25

8:30pm: Canada vs New Zealand

8:30pm: Spain vs Japan

10:30pm: Germany vs Australia

10:30pm: Nigeria vs Brazil

July 26

12:30am: France vs Colombia

12:30am: United States vs Zambia

July 28

8:30pm: New Zealand vs Colombia

8:30pm: Brazil vs Japan

10:30pm: Australia vs Zambia

10:30pm: Spain vs Nigeria

July 29

12:30am: France vs Canada

12:30am: United States vs Germany

July 31

8:30pm: Brazil vs Spain

8:30pm: Japan vs Nigeria

10:30pm: Australia vs United States

10:30pm: Zambia vs Germany

August 1

12:30am: New Zealand vs France

12:30am: Colombia vs Canada

Quarter-Finals: August 3-4

August 3

6:30pm: 1B vs 2C (top-placed team in Group B against second-placed team in Group C)

8:30pm: 1C vs 3A/3B

10:30pm: 2A vs 2B

August 4

12:30am: 1A vs 3B/3C

Semi-Finals: August 6-7

August 6

9:30pm: Winner of 1B vs 2C against Winner of 2A vs 2B

August 7

12:30am: Winner of 1A vs 3B/3C against Winner of 1C vs 3A/3B

Bronze Medal Match: August 9, 6:30pm IST

Gold Medal Match: August 10, 8:30pm IST

Venues

The women's football event will be conducted across seven stadiums in France:

Bordeaux Stadium in Bordeaux

Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne

La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes

Lyon Stadium in Decines-Charpieu (near Lyon)

Marseille Stadium in Marseille

Nice Stadium in Nice

Parc des Princes in Paris

Live Streaming

Jio Cinema has bagged the streaming rights for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on TV on Sports 18 channels (1, 2, and 3).

