While the Paris Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony is slated for July 26, the men's football competition will begin on July 24 itself with the group stage. Sixteen teams are vying for the top prize in the quadrennial event.
Format
The men’s Olympic football event is limited to players under 23 years of age, with a maximum of three over-age players allowed. The 16 men’s teams are divided into four groups of four sides each.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will fight for the gold medal, while the losers will play the bronze medal match.
Teams
In all, 16 countries have qualified for men’s football at Paris Olympic Games 2024.
Group A: France, United States, Guinea, New Zealand
Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Ukraine, Iraq
Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic
Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel
Schedule
Below is the day-wise schedule of the men's football competition at Paris 2024 (all timings in IST):
Group Stage: July 24-31
July 24
6:30pm: Argentina vs Morocco
6:30pm: Uzbekistan vs Spain
8:30pm: Guinea vs New Zealand
8:30pm: Egypt vs Dominican Republic
10:30pm: Iraq vs Ukraine
10:30pm: Japan vs Paraguay
July 25
12:30am: France vs United States
12:30am: Mali vs Israel
July 27
6:30pm: Argentina vs Iraq
6:30pm: Dominican Republic vs Spain
8:30pm: Ukraine vs Morocco
8:30pm: Uzbekistan vs Egypt
10:30pm: New Zealand vs United States
10:30pm: Israel vs Paraguay
July 28
12:30am: France vs Guinea
12:30am: Japan vs Mali
July 30
6:30pm: Dominican Republic vs Uzbekistan
6:30pm: Spain vs Egypt
8:30pm: Ukraine vs Argentina
8:30pm: Morocco vs Iraq
10:30pm: New Zealand vs France
10:30pm: United States vs Guinea
July 31
12:30am: Israel vs Japan
12:30am: Paraguay vs Mali
Quarter-Finals: August 2-3
August 2
6:30pm: 1B vs 2A (top-placed team in Group B against second-placed team in Group A)
8:30pm: 1D vs 2C
10:30pm: 1C vs 2D
August 3
12:30am: 1A vs 2B
Semi-Finals: August 5-6
August 5
9:30pm: Winner of 1B vs 2A against Winner of 1D vs 2C
August 6
12:30am: Winner of 1A vs 2B against Winner of 1C vs 2D
Bronze Medal Match: August 8, 8:30pm IST
Gold Medal Match: August 9, 9:30pm IST
Venues
The men's football event will be conducted across seven stadiums in France:
Bordeaux Stadium in Bordeaux
Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne
La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes
Lyon Stadium in Decines-Charpieu (near Lyon)
Marseille Stadium in Marseille
Nice Stadium in Nice
Parc des Princes in Paris
Live Streaming
Jio Cinema has bagged the streaming rights for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on TV on Sports 18 channels (1, 2, and 3).