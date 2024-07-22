Football

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

With the men's football event kicking off even before the Paris Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony, here is everything you need to know - format, schedule, teams and streaming details - about the discipline

argentina-football-team-players-train-ahead-of-paris-olympic-games-2024-ap-photo
Argentina players train at Salif Keita Stadium in France ahead of Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

While the Paris Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony is slated for July 26, the men's football competition will begin on July 24 itself with the group stage. Sixteen teams are vying for the top prize in the quadrennial event. (More Sports News)

Format

The men’s Olympic football event is limited to players under 23 years of age, with a maximum of three over-age players allowed. The 16 men’s teams are divided into four groups of four sides each.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will fight for the gold medal, while the losers will play the bronze medal match.

Teams

In all, 16 countries have qualified for men’s football at Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Group A: France, United States, Guinea, New Zealand

Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Ukraine, Iraq

Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

Schedule

Below is the day-wise schedule of the men's football competition at Paris 2024 (all timings in IST):

Group Stage: July 24-31

July 24

6:30pm: Argentina vs Morocco

6:30pm: Uzbekistan vs Spain

8:30pm: Guinea vs New Zealand

8:30pm: Egypt vs Dominican Republic

10:30pm: Iraq vs Ukraine

10:30pm: Japan vs Paraguay

July 25

12:30am: France vs United States

12:30am: Mali vs Israel

July 27

6:30pm: Argentina vs Iraq

6:30pm: Dominican Republic vs Spain

8:30pm: Ukraine vs Morocco

8:30pm: Uzbekistan vs Egypt

10:30pm: New Zealand vs United States

10:30pm: Israel vs Paraguay

July 28

12:30am: France vs Guinea

12:30am: Japan vs Mali

July 30

6:30pm: Dominican Republic vs Uzbekistan

6:30pm: Spain vs Egypt

8:30pm: Ukraine vs Argentina

8:30pm: Morocco vs Iraq

10:30pm: New Zealand vs France

10:30pm: United States vs Guinea

July 31

12:30am: Israel vs Japan

12:30am: Paraguay vs Mali

Quarter-Finals: August 2-3

August 2

6:30pm: 1B vs 2A (top-placed team in Group B against second-placed team in Group A)

8:30pm: 1D vs 2C

10:30pm: 1C vs 2D

August 3

12:30am: 1A vs 2B

Semi-Finals: August 5-6

August 5

9:30pm: Winner of 1B vs 2A against Winner of 1D vs 2C

August 6

12:30am: Winner of 1A vs 2B against Winner of 1C vs 2D

Bronze Medal Match: August 8, 8:30pm IST

Gold Medal Match: August 9, 9:30pm IST

Venues

The men's football event will be conducted across seven stadiums in France:

Bordeaux Stadium in Bordeaux

Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne

La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes

Lyon Stadium in Decines-Charpieu (near Lyon)

Marseille Stadium in Marseille

Nice Stadium in Nice

Parc des Princes in Paris

Live Streaming

Jio Cinema has bagged the streaming rights for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on TV on Sports 18 channels (1, 2, and 3).

