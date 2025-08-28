Oxford United Vs Brighton Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, More

Oxford United have lost all three EFL Championship matches so far in 2025-26
Brighton & Hove Albion also winless in Premier League
Find out when and where to watch the English Football League Cup 2025-26 second round match
Oxford United host Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup 2025-26 second round at the Kassam Stadium on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the Oxford vs Brighton, Carabao Cup football match live tonight.
Championship side Oxford United have endured a challenging start to their league campaign, having lost all three of their matches so far. This poor run of form has left the U’s at the bottom of the table. Their only victory this season came in the first round of the Carabao Cup, where they registered a narrow win 1- over Colchester United.
Manager Gary Rowett is facing mounting pressure to rejuvenate the team and will most likely field his strongest possible lineup for this crucial fixture. No doubt, he is aiming to secure a positive cup result and reverse their league fortunes.
Brighton & Hove Albion arrive at the Kassam Stadium without a win in their Premier League campaign so far. They drew 1-1 with Fulham and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Everton in their opening fixtures.
German manager Fabian Hurzeler will likely rotate his squad for this EFL Cup match, but Brighton certainly view the competition as a realistic chance to secure silverware this season. Avoiding an upset remains a priority for Hurzeler and his players.
So, veteran midfielder James Milner, a two-time winner of the trophy with Manchester City and Liverpool, is expected to start the match, while new signings Olivier Boscagli and Diego Coppola may make their debuts.
Oxford United Vs Brighton: Head-to-Head Record
Oxford United and Brighton have faced each other 31 times in competitive fixtures. Oxford have recorded 12 wins, Brighton 10 wins, and nine matches ended in draws. Their most recent meeting was during the 2016 EFL Cup when Brighton secured a 4-2 victory away from home.
Oxford United’s best performance in the League Cup came in the 1987-88 season when they reached the semi-finals, whereas Brighton’s deepest run was to the quarter-finals in the 2022-23 edition.
Oxford United Vs Brighton, EFL Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Oxford United vs Brighton, EFL Cup 2025-26 second-round match be played?
The Oxford United vs Brighton, EFL Cup 2025-26 second-round match will be played at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 12:15am IST.
Where will the Oxford United vs Brighton, EFL Cup 2025-26 second-round match be telecast and live streamed?
The Oxford United vs Brighton, EFL Cup 2025-26 second-round match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in India.
In the UK, fans can watch the match live online on ITVX, Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Go Extra, STV Player, Sky Sports Football, TalkSport Radio UK, and BBC Radio 5 Live.