Football

Owen Moxon Opens Portsmouth Account In Style To Earn Draw With Derby

In the 77th minute substitute Owen Moxon latched onto a loose ball and thrashed the ball beyond Joe Wildsmith to draw the hosts level

Owen Moxon scored Pompey’s winner. Photo: Ben Whitley/PA
Owen Moxon picked the perfect time to score a spectacular first Portsmouth goal as the league leaders twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to second-placed Derby at Fratton Park. (More Football News)

Moxon lashed home from 25 yards out 13 minutes from time as John Mousinho’s men moved another step closer to promotion to the Championship.

Derby went in front in the 23rd minute when the unmarked Joe Ward drove the ball beyond home goalkeeper Will Norris following a quick counter-attack.

The lead only lasted four minutes as Colby Bishop flicked a delightful ball through for Abu Kamara to confidently slot home.

The Rams regained the lead 10 minutes before half-time as Ward’s effort from outside the box took a deflection before finding the corner.

In the 77th minute substitute Moxon latched onto a loose ball and thrashed the ball beyond Joe Wildsmith to draw the hosts level.

The draw keeps Pompey five points clear of Derby and nine ahead of third-placed Bolton with just five games to play.

