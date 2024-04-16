Football

On This Day In 2016, April 15: Aston Villa Relegated From Premier League

Marcus Rashford’s 32nd-minute goal condemned Aston Villa to the second tier of English football for the first time in 28 years

Martin%20Rickett%2FPA
Joleon Lescott reacts after Aston Villa’s defeat at Manchester United confirmed their relegation. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA
info_icon

Aston Villa were relegated from the Premier League following a 1-0 defeat away to Manchester United on this day in 2016. (More Football News)

Rudy Gestede hit the post with a volley late on but there was no delaying what was by then the inevitable.

Photo: Martin Rickett
info_icon

It was a ninth straight defeat and 24th of the campaign for Villa in a dire season.

They would finish with only three wins and 17 points, half the tally of 19th-placed Norwich, and 22 points adrift of safety.

Villa, the 1982 European Cup winners, had been part of the Premier League since its inception and in the top flight since 1988.

But the 2015-16 season quickly turned into a horror show and they had been bottom of the table since the start of November.

Photo: Martin Rickett
info_icon

Manager Remi Garde had left the previous month and Villa travelled to Old Trafford under the leadership of caretaker boss Eric Black, who never had any realistic hope of turning the tide as fans turned on the club’s American owner Randy Lerner.

At Old Trafford they were comfortably outplayed by Louis van Gaal’s United side, who were in a tight battle with neighbours City for fourth place and Champions League football – one in which they would ultimately come out second best on goal difference.

Villa spent the next three seasons in the Championship before returning to the top flight via the play-offs in 2019.

