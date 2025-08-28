Omonoia Nicosia Vs Wolfsberger AC Live Streaming, UEFA Conference League Playoff: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Omonoia Nicosia welcome Wolfsberger AC at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League 2025-26 play-off tie on Thursday (August 28, 2025). Watch the Omonoia vs Wolfsberger football match live.
A tense first leg in Austria witnessed the Cypriot side take an early lead thanks to a Senou Coulibaly goal, but the Wolfsberger sealed the win with goals from Chibuike Nwaiwu and Dejan Zukic.
Despite the defeat, Omonoia will take heart from the fact that they have been dominant at home in this season’s qualifiers. The Queen have defeated Torpedo Kutaisi 1-0 and Araz-Naxcivan 5-0 in Nicosia.
Their best European campaign came in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 group stage, where they faced Manchester United and Real Sociedad.
Wolfsberger AC, meanwhile, are aiming to return to the group stages of a UEFA competition for the first time since the Europa League 2020-21 season. Then, the Austrian outfit reached the Round of 32 before falling to Tottenham Hotspur.
Their recent European outings include a hard-fought draw and narrow aggregate defeat to PAOK in the Europa League qualifiers, followed by the first-leg win over Omonoia. On the home front, Dietmar Kühbauer's men are enduring a mixed form, with wins.
Omonoia Vs Wolfsberger Head-To-Head Record
This marks only the second-ever meeting between Omonoia and Wolfsberger. The tie is finely poised, with tonight's hosts Omonoia needing at least a two-goal margin to progress.
Omonoia Vs Wolfsberger, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg: Live Streaming Details
When is the Omonoia Vs Wolfsberger, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match being played?
The Omonoia Vs Wolfsberger, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 9:30 PM IST at GSP Stadium
Where to watch the Omonoia Vs Wolfsberger, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match live online?
The Omonoia Vs Wolfsberger, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.