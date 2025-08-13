Transfers: AFC Sunderland Sign Omar Alderete From Getafe - Check Details

Omar Alderete snapped from Getafe
Sunderland have captured the signing of defender Omar Alderete from Getafe for a reported fee of £10m (€11.5m), making him Sunderland's 11th summer signing.
The Paraguay international joins from Getafe and has committed to a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light. During his time at the Spanish club, Alderete made 99 appearances in all competitions over four seasons, featuring 36 times in the last campaign.
Alderete was instrumental in Getafe conceding the joint fourth-fewest goals in La Liga, despite finishing 13th. The South American was a consistent presence in a defence that conceded just 39 goals.
The 28-year-old began his professional career at Cerro Porteno in the Paraguayan Primera Division, before moving to Europe in 2019, where he played for Basel, Hertha Berlin, and Valencia.
Speaking after completing his transfer to Wearside, Alderete said: "I'm feeling great about signing for this great team, so I'm really happy. I'm looking forward to my first experience in the Premier League. It's a great challenge for me.
"I know it's a historic club, and when they told me there was an opportunity, I was excited about coming here. It's always important to have the support of the people, and I'm going to give it my all on the pitch."
Alderete could make his debut for the club against West Ham on Saturday, although this hinges on international clearance.