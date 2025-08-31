Nottingham Forest Vs West Ham Preview, Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture

Nottingham Forest Vs West Ham United Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Get live streaming details and head-to-head stats ahead of the Matchday 3 EPL clash between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United on Sunday, 31 August, at the City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Nottingham Forest vs Monaco Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest Vs West Ham United Preview, Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Nottingham Forest against Monaco. Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Forest are unbeaten in their first two games and finished seventh last season, best since 1995

  • West Ham have lost both opening matches, conceding eight goals under Graham Potter

  • Forest have won the last three meetings against West Ham, including a 3-0 and 2-1 double last season

  • The rivalry dates back to 1911, with both teams having 48 wins each in 122 encounters

  • Starting XIs feature Gibbs-White and Hudson-Odoi for Forest; Paqueta and Fullkrug for West Ham

Nottingham Forest take on West Ham United in the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 gameweek 3 at the City Ground. Watch the Nottingham vs West Ham EPL football match today.

Forest, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, come into the match with four points from their opening two games. They have beaten Brentford and drawn with Crystal Palace. They finished seventh last season, their best Premier League result since 1995, and qualified for European competition for the first time in nearly three decades.

Graham Potter's Hammers have lost both their opening matches, conceding eight goals. Last season, West Ham ended in fourteenth place, well below their best-ever Premier League finish of fifth in 1998-99.

Nottingham Forest Vs West Ham United Head-To-Head Record

It's 48:48 in the previous 122 meetings. But the Hammers have suffered five defeats in the last seven meetings with the Tricky Trees, including the last three.

Last season, Forest blanked West Ham 3-0, then handed a 2-1 away to complete a league double. For the record, the two teams met for the first time in January 1911, in an FA Cup fixture.

Nottingham Forest Vs West Ham United Starting XIs

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Douglas Luiz, Kalimuendo, Jesus, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Boly.

West Ham XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf, Fernandes, Ward-Prowse, Souček, Paqueta, Bowen, Fullkrug

Subs: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Todibo, Potts, Rodríguez, Irving, Summerville, Wilson.

Nottingham Forest Vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, 31 August at 6:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The 2025-26 Premier League match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and fans can also stream it online via JioHotstar.

Published At:
