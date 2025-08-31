Forest are unbeaten in their first two games and finished seventh last season, best since 1995
Nottingham Forest take on West Ham United in the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 gameweek 3 at the City Ground. Watch the Nottingham vs West Ham EPL football match today.
Forest, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, come into the match with four points from their opening two games. They have beaten Brentford and drawn with Crystal Palace. They finished seventh last season, their best Premier League result since 1995, and qualified for European competition for the first time in nearly three decades.
Graham Potter's Hammers have lost both their opening matches, conceding eight goals. Last season, West Ham ended in fourteenth place, well below their best-ever Premier League finish of fifth in 1998-99.
Nottingham Forest Vs West Ham United Head-To-Head Record
It's 48:48 in the previous 122 meetings. But the Hammers have suffered five defeats in the last seven meetings with the Tricky Trees, including the last three.
Last season, Forest blanked West Ham 3-0, then handed a 2-1 away to complete a league double. For the record, the two teams met for the first time in January 1911, in an FA Cup fixture.
Nottingham Forest Vs West Ham United Starting XIs
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.
Subs: Gunn, Morato, Douglas Luiz, Kalimuendo, Jesus, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Boly.
West Ham XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf, Fernandes, Ward-Prowse, Souček, Paqueta, Bowen, Fullkrug
Subs: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Todibo, Potts, Rodríguez, Irving, Summerville, Wilson.
Nottingham Forest Vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-26 match?
The Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, 31 August at 6:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-26 match?
The 2025-26 Premier League match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and fans can also stream it online via JioHotstar.