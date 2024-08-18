Football

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth: Nuno Confirms Danilo Suffered Broken Ankle

The midfielder was treated by medical staff for over eight minutes and Nuno has now confirmed the severity of his injury, saying he will be a big miss for his side

danilo-football-premier league
Medical staff held up flags to conceal Danilo as he received treatment
info_icon

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Danilo suffered a broken ankle during their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on the opening matchday of the Premier League season. (More Football News)

The 23-year-old sustained the injury just minutes into the new campaign, falling awkwardly following a challenge involving Antoine Semenyo, who scored an 86th-minute equaliser for Bournemouth after Chris Wood put Forest 1-0 up.

The midfielder was treated by medical staff for over eight minutes and Nuno has now confirmed the severity of his injury, saying he will be a big miss for his side.

Nottingham Forest's Danilo shows a thumbs up as he receives treatment for an injury during the British Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth, at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Saturday Aug. 17, 2024. - PA via AP/Mike Egerton
Premier League: Nottingham Forest's Danilo Carried Off After Serious Injury - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It was a horrible moment for everybody. It’s serious, we’re going to miss him, not only on the pitch," Nuno said after the game.

“He’s a wonderful boy. He’s always smiling, always with joy and we wish him all the best.

“I think we have a good squad that allows us to have options coming from the bench, but we are going to miss Danilo because he is a top player.”

While Danilo's injury exacerbated Forest's frustrations as they dropped two points in the dying stages, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was delighted by the fight shown by his side.

“I am pleased because you score at the end and you feel like you recovered one point," Iraola said to BBC Sport.

"We had the momentum and we were pushing a lot, I could feel the win was close. But unluckily for us we didn’t put it in, we had to live with the point."

Iraola was also encouraged by the fluidity of his forward line in their first match since the club-record sale of striker Dominic Solanke to Tottenham.

He said: "We didn’t have a specific number nine and were changing a lot of times. 

"I think we dealt quite well, right now we have to push and everyone has to adapt to the situation."

