Lecce 0-1 Napoli, Serie A: Frank Anguissa Winner Sends Champions Clear After Milinkovic-Savic Penalty Save

Anguissa came up with the decisive goal with just over 20 minutes to play to ensure the Partenopei went home happy with three hard-earned points

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Napoli Vs Leece
Napoli matchwinner Frank Anguissa
info_icon

Napoli survived a scare at Lecce to move three points clear at the top of Serie A as Frank Anguissa nodded the only goal in a 1-0 away win on Tuesday.

With early title rivals Roma not in action until Wednesday, the defending Scudetto champions had the opportunity to create breathing space at the summit.

But Napoli were grateful to goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic for his penalty save from Francesco Camarda with the game still goalless in the second half.

Anguissa then came up with the decisive goal with just over 20 minutes to play to ensure the Partenopei went home happy with three hard-earned points.

It could have been more straightforward for Napoli, who passed up a flurry of early chances. Their clearest opening of the first half saw Tiago Gabriel heroically clear Mathias Olivera's effort off the line.

Lecce were gifted the opportunity to take the lead early in the second half, however, as Juan Jesus was penalised for handball in the Napoli box following a VAR review.

But a tame Camarda penalty was turned away by Milinkovic-Savic, and Anguissa punished the 17-year-old forward for his profligacy as he flicked in David Neres' right-wing free-kick for the winner.

Data debrief: Milinkovic-Savic saves again

On-loan AC Milan striker Camarda shouldered the responsibility of a huge penalty but wilted in front of Milinkovic-Savic.

Related Content
Related Content

There is no shame in that, though, as the Napoli goalkeeper maintained his superb record when facing spot-kicks. He has now saved five of the past nine he has faced in Serie A, all of which have come since the start of last season.

In that time, only St Pauli's Nikola Vasilj (six) has saved more penalties in Europe's top five leagues.

The penalty was one of only seven shots Lecce mustered and proved a massive moment, setting the stage for Anguissa to net his fourth goal of the league season and third in four matches to claim the points.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Out For Duck As SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi

  2. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: BCCI Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Laceration During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

  3. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

  4. A Deep Dive Into Shreyas Iyer's Medical Emergency Timeline And Aftermath

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  2. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  3. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  4. Raj Thackeray-Led MNS Releases Teaser For Rally In Mumbai Against Election Commission On November 1

  5. Bengaluru Weather: Flash Flood Alert Amid Cyclone Montha; Yellow Alert Issued

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

  2. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  3. Turkey Signs £8 billion Deal With UK To Buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

  4. Trump Praises Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi, Signs Landmark Rare Earths Deal

  5. Pakistan and Afghanistan Hold Third Day Of Peace Talks In Istanbul As Border Tensions Persist

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’