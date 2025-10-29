Lecce 0-1 Napoli, Serie A: Frank Anguissa Winner Sends Champions Clear After Milinkovic-Savic Penalty Save

Napoli survived a scare at Lecce to move three points clear at the top of Serie A as Frank Anguissa nodded the only goal in a 1-0 away win on Tuesday.
With early title rivals Roma not in action until Wednesday, the defending Scudetto champions had the opportunity to create breathing space at the summit.
But Napoli were grateful to goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic for his penalty save from Francesco Camarda with the game still goalless in the second half.
Anguissa then came up with the decisive goal with just over 20 minutes to play to ensure the Partenopei went home happy with three hard-earned points.
It could have been more straightforward for Napoli, who passed up a flurry of early chances. Their clearest opening of the first half saw Tiago Gabriel heroically clear Mathias Olivera's effort off the line.
Lecce were gifted the opportunity to take the lead early in the second half, however, as Juan Jesus was penalised for handball in the Napoli box following a VAR review.
But a tame Camarda penalty was turned away by Milinkovic-Savic, and Anguissa punished the 17-year-old forward for his profligacy as he flicked in David Neres' right-wing free-kick for the winner.
Data debrief: Milinkovic-Savic saves again
On-loan AC Milan striker Camarda shouldered the responsibility of a huge penalty but wilted in front of Milinkovic-Savic.
There is no shame in that, though, as the Napoli goalkeeper maintained his superb record when facing spot-kicks. He has now saved five of the past nine he has faced in Serie A, all of which have come since the start of last season.
In that time, only St Pauli's Nikola Vasilj (six) has saved more penalties in Europe's top five leagues.
The penalty was one of only seven shots Lecce mustered and proved a massive moment, setting the stage for Anguissa to net his fourth goal of the league season and third in four matches to claim the points.