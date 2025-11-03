UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Frank, Vicario Urge Tottenham Fans To Increase Support At Home Games

Spurs have drawn each of their last two Champions League matches, while two of their last four games in the competition have been 0-0

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario have both called on their fans to offer more support during home matches.

The atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned hostile towards their own players during their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

The north London side have only won once at home in the league this season, beating Burnley 3-0 in their opening fixture, but they did beat Villarreal 1-0 in the Champions League on home soil.

And their next test will be hosting FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, where they are currently 15th in the league phase.

Spurs have drawn each of their last two Champions League matches, while two of their last four games in the competition have been 0-0.

They have not drawn three in a row in major European competition since doing so between March and October 2014 in the Europa League.

Despite their struggles at home, Frank believes the support of the fans could help create a "turning point" in their season.

"I think the fans were fantastic the first 30 [minutes] and after the game," said Frank about the Chelsea game. "If we perform badly, and on top of that, lost a game, then more than fair enough to boos us.

"But during the game, we need a little bit of help, especially when it is not going the right way. They can be the turning point.

"We were down 1-0. The last 15 minutes, they can carry us over the line. If we could have got it back to 1-1 – what a feeling! That point could be the difference at the end of a long season."

And Vicario added: "If we had more help from the stands, if it could be better, but of course, we cannot control it. At the end, of course, everyone was really disappointed because we had lost a London derby.

"We got the reaction of the fans at the end of the game. Of course, they can express their pain, and we are in a big painful situation."

